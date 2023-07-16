The 33rd team posted an article on Thursday with six dark horse candidates for Most Valuable Player in the upcoming NFL season. As expected, nearly all of them were quarterbacks: only WR Justin Jefferson on the Vikings played some other position. Each surprise MVP candidate got a writeup from one of the site’s analysts, and hypothetical odds attached to the blurb. Jefferson, for example, was arbitrarily assigned 100-to-1 odds by Andy Benoit. The other quarterbacks were generally former MVPs like Russell Wilson or quarterbacks of teams that are supposed to do well (Trey Lance, Dak Prescott).

In that last category is Lions quarterback Jared Goff, who former Indianapolis Colts head coach Chuck Pagano penciled in as a 16-to-1 odds candidate:

If Jared Goff leads the #Lions to an NFC North title, could he work his way into the MVP race next season? @ChuckPaganoNFL thinks he could earn serious consideration — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) July 14, 2023

Among the factors tipping the scales for coach Pagano are the brilliance of offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and big-play threat skill position players (LaPorta, Gibbs, JaMo). Oh yeah, that offensive line is pretty good.

It is kind of nice to see Goff listed as a candidate (even just a dark horse) now that the team is a favorite to win the division and make the playoffs. He’s an established veteran with postseason accolades coming off a monster season! Earlier this week, Mr. Mathews was just trying to understand how Mike Evans and his four Pro Bowls could be underrated, but can’t we make a similar argument for a three-time Pro Bowl quarterback who has already led a team to a Super Bowl and will be in his eighth season as a pro? Underrated? Is such a thing even possible?

The Lions have had top 10 picks in the last two years. They could have taken a QB both times.



They didn’t.



Here’s ⁦@Lions⁩ GM Brad Holmes on HIS quarterback, the undisputed number 1 in Detroit, Jared Goff. pic.twitter.com/xotyiZZg2U — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) July 14, 2023

In the case of a Detroit Lions quarterback, yes that is absolutely possible. We now proceed to the rest of your weekend Notes:

These are really nice photos of Jameson Williams from shotsbygoonie on Instagram:

While we’re on the subject of Kerby Joseph, over on the team’s official website there was a training camp preview of the safeties by Tim Twentyman.

Caio Brighenti, recently promoted to a new title of manager of football information with the Lions, was featured in a promotional spot for the NFL’s Big Data Bowl:

From SumerSports, we have an interesting chart that compares EPA per play by pass and run type across the league. By this standard, the Lions had one of the most efficient passing offenses in the league last year (but you already knew that).

How each team performed on offense compared to their divisions in 2022 pic.twitter.com/sf24TeOhi6 — SumerSports (@sumersports) July 14, 2023

sure, yeah, Ben Johnson getting some love here but LOOK AT NO. 9! https://t.co/ORH8yDc6Ng — Ryan Mathews (@Ryan_POD) July 13, 2023

In case you missed it from earlier in the week, our senior editor Ryan Mathews was a guest on the Lions Pulse with Meko Scott to preview the team’s training camp. You can watch that entire episode on YouTube.

The Madden raters acknowledged Jahmyr Gibbs is really fast:

Madden Rating (based on the video):#Lions Jahmyr Gibbs - 94 Speed#Falcons Bijan Robinson - 86 Break Tackle#Jaguars Tank Bigsby - 88 Speed#Seahawks Zach Charbonnet - 74 Overall#Titans Tyjae Spears - 78 Break Tackle https://t.co/nJsngK8Ow8 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 15, 2023

When we usually talk about violent hands, it’s in the context of offensive linemen and their “punch” in pass protection. However, here’s defensive lineman Alim McNeill showing us some ultra-violent hands.