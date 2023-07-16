 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Notes: Lions QB Jared Goff is a dark horse for MVP, per former NFL coach

According to Chuck Pagano, “the storylines are incredible” for 2023 to be a Lions season for the ages.

By Andrew Kato
/ new
2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images

The 33rd team posted an article on Thursday with six dark horse candidates for Most Valuable Player in the upcoming NFL season. As expected, nearly all of them were quarterbacks: only WR Justin Jefferson on the Vikings played some other position. Each surprise MVP candidate got a writeup from one of the site’s analysts, and hypothetical odds attached to the blurb. Jefferson, for example, was arbitrarily assigned 100-to-1 odds by Andy Benoit. The other quarterbacks were generally former MVPs like Russell Wilson or quarterbacks of teams that are supposed to do well (Trey Lance, Dak Prescott).

In that last category is Lions quarterback Jared Goff, who former Indianapolis Colts head coach Chuck Pagano penciled in as a 16-to-1 odds candidate:

Among the factors tipping the scales for coach Pagano are the brilliance of offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and big-play threat skill position players (LaPorta, Gibbs, JaMo). Oh yeah, that offensive line is pretty good.

It is kind of nice to see Goff listed as a candidate (even just a dark horse) now that the team is a favorite to win the division and make the playoffs. He’s an established veteran with postseason accolades coming off a monster season! Earlier this week, Mr. Mathews was just trying to understand how Mike Evans and his four Pro Bowls could be underrated, but can’t we make a similar argument for a three-time Pro Bowl quarterback who has already led a team to a Super Bowl and will be in his eighth season as a pro? Underrated? Is such a thing even possible?

In the case of a Detroit Lions quarterback, yes that is absolutely possible. We now proceed to the rest of your weekend Notes:

  • From SumerSports, we have an interesting chart that compares EPA per play by pass and run type across the league. By this standard, the Lions had one of the most efficient passing offenses in the league last year (but you already knew that).

More From Pride Of Detroit

Loading comments...