It’s officially training camp week for the Detroit Lions. Rookie are reporting to camp on Wednesday, and veterans follow on Saturday. With everyone set to take the field shortly thereafter, it’s fair to say that camp season is upon us.

Training camp is a unique time of year, because we get unparalleled access compared to any other point in the year. During the season, we aren’t able to see the team practice beyond warmups, and we only get access to players who happen to be in the locker room. During camp, we’re seeing 5+ two-hour practices a week and have access to any player we can get the attention of while they walk off the field.

It’s a truly special time of year, even if it is an absolute grind for the players themselves.

With such a highly-anticipated season ahead, there are plenty of things to watch for when camp opens up at the end of the week, so today’s Question of the Day is:

Which Lions player are you most eager to see/read about at training camp?

My answer: Jameson Williams.

Throw all the offseason storylines out the window, I just want to see this kid ball. I still believe Williams is a special talent, and when he’s finally acclimated to this league and in sync with Jared Goff, he’s going to be a joy to watch.

By most accounts, Williams has been working hard this offseason with his teammates to get on the same page. I want to see the results. I want to see clean releases from Williams at the line, his uncatchable breakaway speed, and I just want to see the kid having some fun out there. If Williams can even meet 70-80% of the expectations for the 12th overall pick, this offense is going to be in a really good place this year. (It probably will be anyways.)

Which Lions player are you most excited to see at training camp this year? Scroll down to the comment section and share your answer.