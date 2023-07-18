 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Notes: Alim McNeill reacts to hilarious David Montgomery training mishap

Good stuff.

By Kellie Rowe
Detroit Lions vs Chicago Bears Photo by Jorge Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Teammates are poking fun at a funny new video of Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery having a bit of a tough time with a resistance band.

Now I want it to be known this is all in good fun — that man is incredibly strong and most of you couldn’t do a fraction of his training routine. Massive eye roll to anyone who takes it any other way. With that tone in mind, a video of Montgomery’s workout fail is making the rounds. Check it out:

It made its way to teammate Alim McNeil, who had a good laugh at it.

Whenever I see stuff like that, I take it as a good sign of team chemistry. You can only make fun of someone like this if you’re good friends with them.

Looking forward to a Twitter video from the Lions social team of Montgomery taking scissors to some resistance bands, don’t disappoint me.

And onto the rest of your notes.

