Teammates are poking fun at a funny new video of Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery having a bit of a tough time with a resistance band.

Now I want it to be known this is all in good fun — that man is incredibly strong and most of you couldn’t do a fraction of his training routine. Massive eye roll to anyone who takes it any other way. With that tone in mind, a video of Montgomery’s workout fail is making the rounds. Check it out:

Video: #Lions RB David Montgomery lost the battle against workout band and got yanked wayyy back



Video: #Lions RB David Montgomery lost the battle against workout band and got yanked wayyy back

It made its way to teammate Alim McNeil, who had a good laugh at it.

I am crying !!!!!

Whenever I see stuff like that, I take it as a good sign of team chemistry. You can only make fun of someone like this if you’re good friends with them.

Looking forward to a Twitter video from the Lions social team of Montgomery taking scissors to some resistance bands, don’t disappoint me.

And onto the rest of your notes.

Give us your Top



Give us your Top

