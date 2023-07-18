The Detroit Lions entered the week with two members of their 2023 NFL Draft class still unsigned. That no longer remains the case, as first-round running back Jahmyr Gibbs signed his rookie deal on Monday, and second-round defensive back Brian Branch followed suit a day later. Now all eight picks from the Lions’ 2023 class are under contract and ready to go.

The timing is no coincidence, as Lions rookies are due to report to training camp on Wednesday, July 19. Veteran players will report on Saturday, as practices are set to start shortly thereafter.

While there is also some wiggle room to negotiate these rookie contracts, the rookie wage scale established in the latest collective bargaining agreement has made rookie signings somewhat of a formality. Very, very, very rarely do we see any true holdouts from first-year players. Thankfully, that won’t be the case of any Lions picks this year.

