It’s that time of year again. Every year, I tell myself I won’t waste my breath on Madden’s video game rankings of Detroit Lions players. Every year, it gets to me. I guess that’s probably on purpose on their end. I really tried this year, guys.

I will not engage with bad Madden rankings

I will not engage with bad Madden rankings — Hamza Baccouche, Bengals Fan (@HamzaPOD) July 17, 2023

I folded, though, and here I am engaging with bad Madden rankings. A new Lion, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, has already aired his grievances with the ratings, but he was far from the only Lion slighted.

Question of the day: Which Lions player had the most egregious Madden rating?

You can see the most updated list of Lions Madden 24 ratings here.

The full slate of Madden ratings has yet to be released, so this is subject to change. Running backs, cornerbacks, and quarterbacks have yet to be announced and will be revealed on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, respectively. In the meantime, though, I think I already have my answer: Kerby Joseph.

Lions Madden ratings for WRs and safeties



ARSB: 87

CJGJ: 84

Jamo: 79

MJJ: 79

Kerby: 76

Walker: 76

Branch: 75

J Reynolds: 75

Kalif: 75 https://t.co/rwdZ4ga6NS — Pride of Detroit (@PrideOfDetroit) July 17, 2023

This is just egregious. I’m happy to see Brian Branch be awarded a 75, but to say a guy who set records for interceptions against one of the best quarterbacks in human history not once but twice is just one higher than a rookie? Come on now.

Kerby played at a level that flirted with the e-word last year. While I’m not ready to crown him that tier yet, he’s a far cry from 75. This rating is just criminal, and I’d put him much closer to C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who’s also lower than he should be.

Which player do you think has been slighted the most so far? Kerby? C.J.? Someone else? Let us know in the comments.