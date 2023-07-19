Detroit Lions training camp tickets sell out in less than a day

Detroit Lions training camp tickets went on sale at 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday morning, and just after 5 p.m. ET on the same day, the team announced every ticket has been claimed.

Unlike last year, the Lions were requiring fans to acquire tickets (for free) to attend practice. With six different training camp practices open up to the full public, there were plenty of opportunities for Lions fans to claim their seat for the festivities.

But as soon as tickets became available on Wednesday morning, there was a huge rush to get them. Some fans on Twitter screenshotted queues of over 5,000 people trying to get tickets for certain dates.

The message is clear: Detroit Lions fans are pretty darn excited about this team right now. With the highest expectations this franchise has seen in decades, it’s safe to say Lions fever is upon us and the energy during these training camp practices will be buzzing.

Training camp opens this weekend, but practice won’t be open to the fans until July 29, when select season ticket holders will be on hand. For more information about Lions training camp, including parking information, what to bring, and anything else you would want to know, check out the Lions official website.

If you weren’t lucky enough to get your hands on some training camp tickets, don’t worry. We’ll be on hand for every day of practice to offer in-depth analysis, player interviews, and the latest Lions news and notes.