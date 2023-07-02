The Matt Patricia era of the Detroit Lions was a failure on so many levels. Obviously, the team didn’t have any success, and that’s considered the most important thing by most fans’ measures. But the era was also deeply lacking any fun.

Leadership tried to keep everything behind closed doors, which meant the media was unable to do their job to the fullest. Players were afraid to talk to the media, robbing fans of the opportunity to better get to know the people behind the helmet. And anyone who did seem to be open to talk to the media and let their personality shine (see: Quandre Diggs, Darius Slay) were quickly shunned or sent packing.

Times have changed, though. Not only are the Lions winning and talented, but personalities are shining thanks to a transparent regime who encourages players to be themselves at all times. That makes the team a whole lot more likable and a lot more fun.

So today’s Question of the Day is:

Who is your favorite current Lions player?

My answer: This is a tricky question, because there are so many really, really good options. There are the obvious candidates like Amon-Ra St. Brown and Penei Sewell both for their immense talents and their entertaining swagger. There’s Jared Goff, who has impressively fought through a ton of adversity and criticism in his career. There are gentle giants like Frank Ragnow, Jonah Jackson and Graham Glasgow. Maybe you’re a Wolverine and hometown hero Aidan Hutchinson is your guy. Or maybe Kerby Joseph has quickly won you over with his play and his massive personality.

This is truly a cast of wonderful, entertaining players, and the crazy thing is they only really scratched the surface during “Hard Knocks” last year.

But my personal choice is Ragnow. He is so thoroughly midwestern, it’s hard not to relate to him completely. Whether it’s his obsession with “Tommy Boy,” his trips up north to his cabin, or just that midwestern innocence and charm, Ragnow is everything I want in a player representing my team.

And that’s even more apparent when he takes the field. When he’s at his healthiest, he’s undoubtedly a top-three center in the league. And to see him fight through his injury last year—when it was clear throughout the week that every step was bothering that foot—was truly inspirational.

Finally, there’s the stuff he does off the field. The Rags Remembered Foundation is a unique program with an amazing goal. And as someone who lost his father at a fairly young age, I can certainly relate to his own story.

How about y’all? Who is your favorite Lions player right now and why? Scroll down to the comment section and let us know.