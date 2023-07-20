When NFL training camps kick off, everything is under the microscope, and that is especially true for the Detroit Lions as just about everyone wants to know if this team is as real as predictions expect it to be. Camp is always a fun time of year, but something just feels a little different this go-around.

Though there are always a few unfortunate tales of players on the bubble who struggle to get over the hump, plenty of attention is given to rising stars who are certainly primed for a major season given their performance in camp. Of course, not all of these stories play out, but it still feels good to get some good vibes out of Allen Park.

Today’s Question of the Day is:

What is one Lions training camp narrative you would love to hear?

My answer: Basically any good news on defense would be welcome to me, especially from the back seven. The Lions need playmakers at just about every spot, but hearing about how the young linebackers look ready to go or about how the new cornerbacks are clear upgrades over last year would certainly make me feel better.

However, if I had to pick one story it would be about how Jameson Williams’s suspension cannot end soon enough. When Detroit moved up in the first round to take him last year, the expectations were already massive. Following up a slow injury return with a suspension puts him behind the eight ball already, but a strong camp helps get the hype back on track.

Your turn.