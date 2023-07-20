We have now reached the part of the summer where training camp is just around the corner. Players are typically taking time off, enjoying the last few moments of relaxation before the grind of camp begins.

Or if your Detroit Lions’ quarterback Jared Goff, you’re organizing a workout with the likes of wide receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Jameson Williams—as well as rookie tight end Sam LaPorta.

From the look of the backdrop on some of the photos from Sergio Vazquez’s Instagram (shotsbygoonie), it looks like the practice took place in California—likely close to where Goff and St. Brown live in the offseason.

This kind of thing has to get you excited as a Lions fan. Williams is still just 22 years old and won’t be 23 until March of next year, LaPorta is 22, and the Sun God is only 23, despite now entering his third year in the NFL. Thinking of this offense growing and maturing together is fueling my Honolulu Blue dreams right about now.

You can see all of the pictures taken by Vazquez here.

And now, onto the rest of today’s notes:

ESPN released a future power ranking and they have the Lions just outside of the top ten.

Are you a sick person and looking for some early reading on 2024 draft prospects? Matt Holder of The Bleacher Report has you covered with top defenders at each position.

Add Jerry Jacobs to the list of Lions players not happy with his Madden rating (for the record, he’s a 67, not a 65):

they don’t want y’all to play wit me on madden I see!!! https://t.co/lKAmTQb7m7 — Jerry Jacobs (@_luhjerry) July 20, 2023

Y’all gotta see me @EAMaddenNFL stop playing on my top like that 2 yrs of production in this league I’m still in the 60s that’s crazy!!! — Jerry Jacobs (@_luhjerry) July 20, 2023