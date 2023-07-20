Detroit Lions place Hendon Hooker, 2 others on Non-Football Injury list

On Thursday afternoon, the Detroit Lions announced a flurry of roster moves and designations. They confirmed both the trade for Denzel Mims and the release of kicker Michael Badgley. In addition to that, they have placed three players on the Non-Football Injury (NFI) list: QB Hendon Hooker, TE Derrick Deese Jr., and DL Zach Morton.

Of the three, Hooker, who was one of the team’s third-round picks, is most notable. Hooker is still rehabbing from ACL surgery, so his placement on the injury list is no surprise. This week, Hooker spoke to the media at SEC Media Days and gave a brief update on his rehab, which is currently seven months in.

“Usually, it (takes) 9-10 months, depending on the degree of injury and the surgery,” Hooker said. “I’m feeling better every single day. Whenever I get to get out there, move around, throw the ball, run, I’m ecstatic. I can’t do too much, too fast.”

What does the NFI list mean?

Players placed on the NFI list still count against the 90-man roster, but cannot practice at training camp while on the list. They are eligible to come off the list at any time before the start of the season and would then be able to immediately practice.

However, if they are not ready to practice by the start of the season, they can be placed on the NFI/reserve list. Those players will not count against the 53-man roster, and they will be ineligible to play for a minimum of the first four games of the season. This seems like the likely pathway for Hooker, but it’s less clear what injuries Deese and Morton are dealing with.

If you’re wondering why Hooker is on the NFI list instead of the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list, it’s because the PUP list is technically only for injuries suffered at an NFL facility. Because Hooker’s injury happened in a college game, it is considered “non-football.”

There are likely more players to be given injury designations before training camp, as veterans are not due to report to Allen Park until Saturday.