While this discussion would be even cooler if the Detroit Lions were playing their 2023 season in some new threads, at least fans were treated to a new helmet.

Full of young talent, there are several members of the Lions’ roster who could sell plenty of jerseys during the upcoming season.

On offense, third-year wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has quickly gained stardom, and seeing his jersey around Ford Field on game days became commonplace in 2022. Other playmakers like rookie Jahmyr Gibbs, and second-year receiver Jameson Williams could also be popular options. And as always, starting quarterback Jared Goff will remain a trendy option. And while it isn’t a common thing around the NFL, right tackle Penei Sewell may end up selling the most jerseys of any offensive linemen in the league.

Defensively, the hometown kid Aidan Hutchinson may be the frontrunner to begin the year. However, could someone like second-year safety Kerby Joseph, or rookie linebacker Jack Campbell give him a run for his money?

Today’s Question of the Day is:

Which Detroit Lions’ player will lead the team in jersey sales?

My answer: In my heart, I wish Sewell would be the top-seller. Having an offensive linemen being your team’s top jersey-seller would be a unique thing, but at the end of the day—I am going with Hutchinson.

His second-year jump could be substantial, and his University of Michigan ties give him a big edge with this fanbase.

What about you? Which Detroit Lions’ player do you think will lead the team in jersey sales? Let us know in the comments by scrolling down to the bottom of the page.