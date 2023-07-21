Pride of Detroit movie night: “80 for Brady”

It is the final day before Detroit Lions training camp—the last few hours of “summer” for us football writers. What better way to spend the night at the movies?

But, no, we aren’t pulling the viral double featuring “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer.” We’re not going to watch Tom Cruise drive a motorcycle off a mountain. I’m not about to see the 30th Indiana Jones movie.

Instead, we’re all watching the instant classic “80 for Brady.”

If you’re wondering why the hell we’re doing this, it’s because as part of our Movember charity drive last year, one of the rewards for high donators were to pick a movie we’d all watch together on the Pride of Detroit Twitch page. Our Twitch buddy Mottie2Hottie selected this movie for maximum pain/hilarity.

Of note: this movie does apparently have a “Matt Patricia” character in it, so it’ll be fun to endlessly boo that person.

How does it work

We will start playing the movie at 7 p.m. ET TONIGHT (Friday, July 21) over on our Twitch page.

In order to be able to watch the movie, you need to be logged into a free Twitch account, and that Twitch account has to be linked with an Amazon account that is subscribed to Amazon Prime (the movie will be streaming on Amazon Prime, so you have to be a member).

For more information on how Twitch Watch Parties work, head to this page.

That’s all you need to know! So if you’ve got nothing going on tonight and want to watch me sit through this entire movie, come join us!

Tl:DR

What: A live streaming of the movie “80 for Brady”

Where: Twitch.tv/prideofdetroit

When: 7 p.m. ET on Friday, July 21

For god’s sake, why: Because charity