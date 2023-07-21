Report: Detroit Lions to re-sign RB Justin Jackson

According to NFL insider Aaron Wilson, the Detroit Lions are intending on re-signing running back Justin Jackson.

Many were curious as to why the Lions didn’t re-sign Jackson earlier this offseason, seeing as he was a solid, significant contributor to last year’s team. Jackson was the Lions’ primary kick returner and held the fourth-highest kick return average in the league (26.7). In addition, he rushed for 170 yards and a touchdown on 42 carries, plus added another 101 yards and a score through the air.

Jackson enters a competitive running back room fighting for a spot or two behind (presumed) starters Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery. He’ll have to battle the likes of Craig Reynolds, Jermar Jefferson, Mohamed Ibrahim, and Greg Bell during training camp to hold his reserve spot on the team.

As of right now, there has been no corresponding move announced nor do we know the contract terms for Jackson. But if the Lions do indeed sign Jackson, they will have to create a roster spot.