2023 Detroit Lions roster predictions for bubble players on defense

On Friday, we explored the Detroit Lions players on the roster bubble on the offensive side of the ball. On defense, the picture is a little more muddled. The Lions made a lot of changes in the offseason—particularly in the secondary—which means some familiar faces for the past few years may be on their way out.

Our staff took a look at the players currently on the roster bubble, and made their prediction as to whether they’ll make the 2023 Lions’ initial 53-man roster. Take a look.

Bubble Watch, Week 0: Defense/ST Player Jeremy Reisman Ryan Mathews Hamza Alex Reno Erik Schlitt John Whiticar Morgan Cannon TOTAL Player Jeremy Reisman Ryan Mathews Hamza Alex Reno Erik Schlitt John Whiticar Morgan Cannon TOTAL EDGE Julian Okwara OUT OUT IN IN OUT OUT OUT 2 EDGE James Houston IN IN IN IN IN IN IN 7 DT Levi Onwuzurike OUT OUT OUT OUT OUT OUT OUT 0 DT Christian Covington IN IN OUT IN IN IN IN 6 DT Benito Jones OUT OUT IN OUT OUT OUT OUT 1 LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin IN IN IN IN IN IN IN 7 LB Anthony Pittmann OUT IN IN IN OUT OUT OUT 3 CB Saivion Smith IN OUT IN IN OUT IN IN 5 CB Chase Lucas OUT IN OUT OUT IN OUT OUT 2 CB Starling Thomas V IN IN IN IN IN IN IN 7 S Ifeatu Melifonwu IN IN IN IN IN IN IN 7 S Brady Breeze OUT OUT OUT IN OUT OUT OUT 1 S Brandon Joseph OUT OUT OUT OUT OUT OUT IN 1 LS Scott Daly OUT OUT OUT OUT OUT OUT OUT 0 LS Jake McQuaide IN IN IN IN IN IN IN 7 K Michael Badgley OUT OUT (lol) OUT OUT OUT OUT OUT 0 K Parker Romo IN IN IN IN OUT IN IN 6 K Riley Patterson OUT OUT OUT OUT IN OUT OUT 1

EDGE

James Houston: 7/7

Julian Okwara: 2/7

This will likely be the only time you see James Houston on the roster bubble. He’s only here for two reasons. First, he was curiously repping with the third and fourth teams in the spring. Additionally, he plays the same SAM linebacker position that Julian Okwara does.

But after the way he finished last season, it would be an absolute shock if Houston doesn’t make the team this year. Instead, the question really is whether the Lions will have the roster room to carry Okwara, too. Right now, most staffers believe that answer is no.

DT

Christian Covington: 6/7

Benito Jones: 1/7

Levi Onwuzurike: 0/7

The Lions sought to improve their defensive tackle situation to ease the load of Isaiah Buggs. They did that, in part, by drafting Brodric Martin in the third round. But the small-school prospect may not be ready for a significant role out of the game, so the entire staff believes Detroit will carry a DT4.

For now, those honors go to veteran free agent addition Christian Covington, with just one staffer picking Benito Jones to hold that role again in 2022.

At this point, none of us believe Levi Onwuzurike will make the roster, whether that means starting the season on the Physically Unable to Perform list or just being finally cut.

LB

Jalen Reeves-Maybin: 7/7

Anthony Pittman: 3/7

It’s no surprise the entire staff believes Reeves-Maybin is a lock, as Detroit has a few special teams roles to fill after the departure of Josh Woods and Chris Board. However, the staff is split whether the Lions can afford keeping another special teams linebacker in Pittman. He’s been a core player of that unit for the past two years, but has the Lions roster finally outgrown the need for multiple special teams linebackers?

CB

Starling Thomas V: 7/7

Saivion Smith: 5/7

Chase Lucas: 2/7

It’s not very often that you see an undrafted rookie enter training camp as a unanimous “IN” for Bubble Watch. However, Starling Thomas V is a fascinating prospect who made a strong impression in training camp. With 4.38 speed, Thomas could be a natural fit as the team’s gunner, which would go a long ways to earn a roster spot.

Elsewhere, Smith—who may play more of a safety role for Detroit this year—has a lot of supporters here. He, too, has showed tenacity on the field after a strong training camp last year. He and Chase Lucas—who looks like he may play more outside corner than nickel this year—are likely fighting for one of the last few spots on the roster.

S

Ifeatu Melifonwu: 7/7

Brady Breeze: 1/7

Brandon Joseph: 1/7

Despite some early struggles to his career, the staff is still optimistic that Year 2 of Ifeatu Melifonwu’s position change to safety will be a fruitful one. He’s the heavy favorite amongst this group to land on the 53-man roster, but he’ll likely have to not only grow as a safety, but as a special teamer. He’s played a little over 100 snaps on special teams over two years, so it’s not a completely foreign concept to him.

Elsewhere, UDFA Brandon Joseph and Brady Breeze split the vote as an additional safety on the roster, but both clearly have uphill battles to the 53.

K

Parker Romo: 6/7

Riley Patterson: 1/7

Full disclosure: a few of us had Michael Badgley as the pick to win the battle, but when the Lions released him earlier in the week, most of the supporters went to the big-legged Parker Romo. Power is the clear advantage Romo has over Patterson, but Patterson has shown a decent level of consistency in two years in the NFL—making 87.8 percent of his kicks. While Romo is coming off an impressive XFL season, he has yet to kick in the NFL.

LS

Jake McQuaide: 7/7

Scott Daly: 0/7

The entire staff believes veteran long snapper Jake McQuaide is in the driver’s seat going into camp. It’s easy to understand why. You don’t sign a two-time Pro Bowl long snapper in the offseason if you’re happy with the guy you already have.