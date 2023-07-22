We’ve already discussed who is the most overrated player on the Lions earlier this month, so let’s shift our focus instead to which Detroit Lions are being underrated and underappreciated, whether it’s nationally or locally.

Today’s Question of the Day is...

Who is the most underrated player on the Lions?

My answer: Kalif Raymond.

I think Lions fans know exactly who Raymond is and how important he is to the team, but I don’t think that many outside of Detroit really understand his value. Since he’s come to the team, he’s been nothing but a consistent and reliable weapon for the offense. He’s played two full seasons in Detroit, and had 48 catches, 576 receiving yards and four touchdowns in 2021, as well as 57 catches, 616 receiving yards and zero touchdowns in 2022. You can’t ask for much better from a depth receiver. When any of the Lions’ top receivers go down, you can count on Raymond to step in and deliver, and we haven’t even mentioned special teams, where you could argue he is one of the top punt returners in the NFL at the moment.

One other name I’ll throw out there is Alex Anzalone. I know Anzalone has been far from perfect for the Lions, but I do think he gets a lot of unwarranted hate and he really did play well for the team last year, especially in the later half of the season. I think with there being a lot of emphasis to improving the defense this offseason, Anzalone will only get better and I see him having his best year as a Lion in 2023.

Who else is drastically underrated by fans and the media? Scroll down to the comment section and give your answers!