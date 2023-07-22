Inside the Den—the Lions’ NFL Draft documentary—finally gets premiere date

The long-awaited release of “Inside the Den” finally has a date. The Detroit Lions’ Emmy-winning, behind-the-scene documentary series will premiere its next installment on the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, July 27. At this point, there is not a specific time in which the episode is expected to be released, but it will likely debut on their YouTube page.

“Inside the Den” is the team-created documentary series that mimics the popular HBO series “Hard Knocks.” But instead of just focusing on training camp like its NFL Films counterpart, “Inside the Den” captures the entire offseason through training camp. The Lions have already released two episodes of the series this year. The first captured how the Lions managed to build a culture under general manager Brad Holmes and coach Dan Campbell. The second followed the Lions moves through free agency.

But no episode of “Inside the Den” is more anticipated than the draft episode. In the past, the Lions have dug through hundreds of hours of footage—including NFL Combine interviews, prospect top-30 visits, and draft night war room film—to tell an incredibly detailed story about how the Lions’ draft class came to be. Last year’s draft episode was 52 minutes (!) in runtime, basically qualifying it as a short movie.

So while it will have been three months since the draft when this episode finally drops, it will be well worth the wait for Detroit Lions fans who have been craving a behind-the-scenes look at one of the most interesting drafts for the Lions in recent memory.