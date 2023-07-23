As veterans arrive on campus for training camp, the Detroit Lions announced just one player, Emmanuel Moseley, would start on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list.

UPDATE: The Lions also announced Marvin Jones Jr. will start on the Non-Football Injury (NFI) list. Jones was at practice on Monday and sprinting around pretty well with a trainer on the side. His time on the NFI seems like it could be short:

Moseley being on the list isn’t too much of a surprise. Still rehabbing from a torn ACL last October, the Lions cornerback was significantly limited during OTAs and minicamp, sporting a significant brace on his right knee. And while his rehab seemed to trend towards him being ready near the start of camp, coach Dan Campbell noted that they’re slowing down his rehab and his stay on the PUP will be longer than expected.

“It is probably going to be a little bit longer than what we hoped for, and that’s really predicated on the work he was going (through),” Campbell said. He was progressing so fast, so (we’re) just putting the breaks on real quick. I don’t want to say setback, but it’ll just be a little bit longer.”

Surprisingly, defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike will not start camp on the PUP. Onwuzurike has been rehabbing from back surgery and was just starting to make strides in the spring. Campbell said he will be a little limited in the opening practice, but we see his involvement grow throughout camp.

“Levi’s going. He’ll get some reps today, and we’ll just progress Levi in as we go,” Campbell said.

Remember, players placed on these lists can come off them at any time. Oftentimes, players just spend a day or two on the list before coming off, but no players can be placed back on the PUP or NFI list after training camp practices begin.

Moseley joins QB Hendon Hooker, TE Derrick Deese Jr., and EDGE Zach Morton, who were placed on the Non-Football Injury list earlier in the week. However, Deese and Morton passed physicals on Friday, so they will likely be coming off the list soon.

UPDATE 2: Deese and Morton were practicing on Sunday, so they have come off the NFI list.

So the current status of the Lions injury lists are as follows:

Physically Unable to Perform:

CB Emmanuel Moseley

Non-Football Injury: