New Detroit Lions podcast: Daily training camp updates

There is no time of year when there is such a huge influx of Detroit Lions news than training camp. Not only is it the only time of year when we get to watch full practices, but preceding almost every practice is a Dan Campbell press conference. Additionally, we get player interviews done after practice as well.

Per tradition, we’ll continue to bring you written stories, full observations and injury updates right here on the site. But in addition to that coverage, we’re adding short, daily podcasts highlighting the biggest stories and developments.

Myself (Jeremy Reisman) and Erik Schlitt—who will both be attending just about every training camp practice this year—will chat for 15-20 minutes immediately after each practice and upload it to our normal podcast feed shortly thereafter.

On the premier episode, here are some of the topics we discussed recapping Sunday’s first practice:

Emmanuel Moseley’s injury setback that isn’t a “setback”

Levi Onwuzurike already practicing — how quickly can he make a case for a roster spot?

Other quick injury updates

Graham Glasgow starting at right guard: Meaningful or too early to tell?

Charles Harris’ increased role and what it means for Julian Okwara, James Houston

Biggest standouts from practice, including Starling Thomas V, and Brian Branch

One note about Denzel Mims

Check out the entire episode below. The running time is just over 21 minutes, so you can knock this one out quick:

We won’t likely be doing written posts for each of these episodes, so to make sure you don’t miss the next training camp podcast, make sure you’re subscribed to our podcasts on whichever platform is your favorite: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, or iHeartRadio.