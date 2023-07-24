While Dan Campbell is trying to downplay the Detroit Lions hype train heading into 2023, others are yelling full steam ahead.

Following the first day of training camp Sunday, the Lions head coach called the fanfare “out of control,” which is okay, as long as his squad earns it. Meanwhile, Peter Schrager of “Good Morning Football” may just be the conductor of said hype train. He addressed Campbell’s comments, arguing it’s well-deserved, especially because of who they added.

“Every year there’s a guy in like July and August that I start sprinkling out, that I say this is going to be a player to watch, and then suddenly I’m like talking about him everyday,” Schrager said.

So who’s the guy? His three co-hosts gave him a drumroll, quickly pounding on the table as he announced: “Lions rookie Jahmyr Gibbs is going to take over the NFL.”

The analyst explains he invited general manager Brad Holmes on his podcast a few weeks back and just by hearing how they’re going to use him, it’s hard not to be hyped up. Playing a clip from the interview, Holmes described him as a “multi-phased, elite, explosive, position-less weapon.”

“Jahmyr Gibbs is my guy. I’m telling you — everyone is so excited for this offense and I think this is going to be the X factor,” Schrager said.

The group goes on to discuss where they think this Lions squad can go and agree the sky’s the limit.

Also, this may be because I’m also a TV person and understand your co-hosts just go off on unexpected tangents quite often, the funniest part to me was Kyle Brandt pointing out that this is the first thing Schrager wanted to talk about after the crew had about two months off. The original four co-hosts—which also includes Jamie Erdahl and Jason McCourty — have been replaced by fill-ins over the offseason and today was the first time they’ve been together in a long time.

“I assure you there was no meeting on Park Avenue about how should we start the Monday show after two months off—Peter’s got a Jahmyr Gibbs take—do it! Let’s do it,” Brandt joked.

Peter replies: “I haven’t been on TV in a month, boiling over with excitement — Jahmyr Gibbs.”

Just. Hilarious. You’ve gotta watch this one:

Who will be the Lions breakout star of 2023? Despite his six-game suspension, CBS Sports’ Jared Dubin believes Jameson Williams will become a star when he finally gets going.

"I thought rookie linebacker Jack Campbell had a nice second practice Monday. He made some nice run fits and was running right with some pass catchers in 7-on-7 drills."@mikeoharanfl and @ttwentyman offer their thoughts on Day 2 of #LionsCamp. — Detroit Lions (@Lions) July 24, 2023

