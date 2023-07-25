Late roster additions heats training camp battles for Lions

Training camp has begun for the Detroit Lions, but the roster is nowhere near settled. Even as players reported for camp, the organization continued to make roster moves, expanding and shrinking certain battles. Meanwhile, injury concerns continue to shape the months to come.

On the latest edition of the Pride of Detroit PODcast, we’re chopping up all the biggest storylines as training camp gets going. CJ Gardner-Johnson gave everyone quite the scare as camp got underway, but with revelations that he’s “day to day” what could we possibly see as things move forward? And what of Emmanuel Moseley remaining on PUP list for longer than anticipated, and does it highlight trouble with the DB depth?

Justin Jackson was signed and the Lions traded for Denzel Mims, expanding the running back and wide receiver races, while the kicker battle tightened with Michael Badgley’s cut. Plus, with Teddy Bridgewater flirting with Detroit again, will there be a move to add another quarterback?

We discuss all these matters and so much more, and we have daily training camp reports now coming every day. Be sure to subscribe to our feed and all the rest of our audio content as the Lions season looms ever closer.

