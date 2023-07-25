Lions injury updates: C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Jameson Williams to miss a few practices

Two prominent Detroit Lions players suffered injuries during Monday’s training camp practice, but it appears both escaped significant damage. Defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson and wide receiver Jameson Williams went down during team periods, but both are expected to be back in a short period of time, according to coach Dan Campbell.

Of the two, Gardner-Johnson’s injury appeared to be significantly more serious. He went down clutching his knee and was carted off without putting any pressure on that leg. But news quickly broke that he escaped major injury, with ESPN reporting that an MRI revealed no structural damage to his leg. Campbell more or less confirmed that news on Tuesday morning.

“It appears to be that he’s going to be okay. It doesn’t appear to be anything serious, so we’ll see,” Campell said. “The images look pretty good. He may be out a day or two, but yeah, seems to be okay.”

As for Williams, he came up with a little limp after taking a carry on the first team rep of the day. He tried to stretch out the leg with a trainer for a bit but did not return to action. He stayed on the sidelines for the rest of the day with his helmet on, though.

Campbell said they don’t believe it’s a serious injury, but Williams will likely miss a few days of practice as well.

“He’s got a little something with his leg, so he probably won’t go for a day or two here,” Campbell said. “I don’t think it’s significant, but it’s enough for him—he’s not to practice.”

As of Tuesday morning, the Lions had just three players on their injury lists. Quarterback Hendon Hooker and wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. remain on the non-football injury list, while cornerback Emmanuel Moseley is on the Physically Unable to Perform list.