The NFL is quietly dropping their annual Top 100 list—a ranking of the best players in the league today as decided on by votes from the players themselves. Last year, the Detroit Lions were shut out of the list completely, but that is already not the case this year.

As of Tuesday, only 81 through 100 have been revealed, but Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson cracked the list at 88 overall.

Here’s what some fellow NFL players said about Hutchinson in the video honoring the Lions defensive end.

Cowboys EDGE Micah Parsons: “I think he’s definitely proved a lot of people wrong.”

Eagles OT Lane Johnson: “As the season progressed, you just start to see him get better and better both in the pass rush game and in the run game as well.”

Jets RB Zonovan Knight:

“I’ll be the first to admit he was basically playing in our backfield when we were playing him. He’s that type of player.”

“That goes to show what type of player he is. Obviously you have to have trust in his hands for that, and obviously he’s got a lot of interceptions this year.”

“He’s definitely going to be a candidate for the Hall of Fame when he gets done.”

Saints G Cesar Ruiz: “Some people just have that—they’re born with it. Just those natural things you’re born with. I think he’s definitely one of the guys that has it.”

Jets CB Sauce Gardner: “I just love seeing young guys like me make plays. Yeah man, I’m proud of him.”

But there was no better quote from his peers than this one from Gardner, who edged out Hutchinson for Defensive Rookie of the Year last season.

“He had more picks than me.”

You can watch the entire segment below:

The rest of the countdown will be released daily on NFL+. We’ll see if anyone like Amon-Ra St. Brown or Penei Sewell make their debuts on the list. It’s worth noting that former Lions running back Jamaal Williams cracked the list at 95 overall.

