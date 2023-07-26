Jared Goff predicts ‘huge year’ for Amon-Ra St. Brown

Tuesday’s practice—the third in Detroit Lions training camp—was all about Jared Goff and Amon-Ra St. Brown. The duo dominated every team drill in practice, with St. Brown hauling in four touchdowns on the day and countless other big plays. That itself, is no surprise. The two have had a strong connection since the back half of the 2021 season.

But Goff is predicting even bigger things for the third-year receiver this season. While working out with St. Brown in California this offseason, Goff sent out a text to offensive coordinator Ben Johnson with just four words.

“St. Brown. Huge Year,” Johnson told the media on Wednesday morning.

The pair are already coming off a highly successful season. Both made it to the Pro Bowl last year, as St. Brown pulled in 106 catches for 1,161 yards and six touchdowns. In fact, since Week 13 of 2021, only one receiver in the NFL (Justin Jefferson) has had more receptions than St. Brown.

“I know what he likes. He knows the way I like to run my routes,” St. Brown said of Goff this week. “I’m starting to see what he sees, he’s telling me what he’s seeing, what he’s expecting, so we’re on the same page, for the most part. So if we can just keep that up, I feel like the sky is the limit for us.”

Johnson said that he didn’t feel the need to provide any extra motivation for St. Brown this offseason, but noted that the 23-year-old receiver already had plenty of chips on his shoulder and didn’t need his help.

“Saint has attacked this offseason probably like he’s attacked every offseason and the experience that he has under his belt, two years in the NFL, going into the second year of this offense, he has a great understanding of where he needs to be when that ball is going to be there. Hopefully, we can take that into the season.”