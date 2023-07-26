Backup quarterbacks are a tricky subject in NFL circles. It’s never an ideal situation when your starting quarterback has to miss time. The dream scenario would be the backup quarterback never sees a snap outside of the preseason.

However, if the unthinkable does happen, there are only a handful of backup quarterbacks who can truly come in, and steady the ship. And free agent quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is without a doubt, one of those handful. Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press believes their interest in Bridgewater indicates this Detroit Lions team has high expectations for themselves.

“The fact we’re — here we go, man. We’re Year 3 and I think we’re in a much better position and you just, you want to know that you are in the best hands possible,” Lions’ coach Dan Campbell said of his quarterbacks room. “I’ll leave it at that. But that’s also—it’s the competition. That doesn’t mean Nate’s out of anything if we go this route, and if it works out you’ll feel good about whoever comes out of the fire is going to be the right guy to help you along the way. But yeah, you don’t want the wheels to fall off.”

Whether or not Bridgewater signs with the Lions, the fact that they are exploring the best available backup quarterback options has to be a really encouraging sign for Lions’ fans. If signed, Bridgewater likely won’t come cheap, but if you’re someone who clearly believes in his roster—like Lions’ general manager Brad Holmes, it’s a price you’re willing to pay.

Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports lists his picks for the preseason All-Rookie team.

The 2024 Pro Bowl games are headed back to a familiar place—Orlando, Florida.

Plenty of people are high on the Lions’ offense right now, but Alex Kay of Bleacher Report takes it a step further by saying Detroit will boast the best unit in the entire NFL.

Thanks to quarterbacks’ coach Mark Brunell, Lions’ offensive coordinator Ben Johnson has seen the PFF article calling him the best in the game.

PFF recently ranked Lions OC Ben Johnson as the best OC in the NFL.



Johnson, when asked about it: “Mark Brunell sent it to me.” pic.twitter.com/4gs9rwXfWV — Colton Pouncy (@colton_pouncy) July 26, 2023

