Notes: Writer believes Lions’ interest in Bridgewater proves they’re all-in for 2023

You don’t pursue a quarterback like Teddy Bridgewater unless you think you are legit. Dave Birkett of the Detroit Freep Press has more on what this means for the Detroit Lions.

By Morgan Cannon
NFL: Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Backup quarterbacks are a tricky subject in NFL circles. It’s never an ideal situation when your starting quarterback has to miss time. The dream scenario would be the backup quarterback never sees a snap outside of the preseason.

However, if the unthinkable does happen, there are only a handful of backup quarterbacks who can truly come in, and steady the ship. And free agent quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is without a doubt, one of those handful. Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press believes their interest in Bridgewater indicates this Detroit Lions team has high expectations for themselves.

“The fact we’re — here we go, man. We’re Year 3 and I think we’re in a much better position and you just, you want to know that you are in the best hands possible,” Lions’ coach Dan Campbell said of his quarterbacks room. “I’ll leave it at that. But that’s also—it’s the competition. That doesn’t mean Nate’s out of anything if we go this route, and if it works out you’ll feel good about whoever comes out of the fire is going to be the right guy to help you along the way. But yeah, you don’t want the wheels to fall off.”

Whether or not Bridgewater signs with the Lions, the fact that they are exploring the best available backup quarterback options has to be a really encouraging sign for Lions’ fans. If signed, Bridgewater likely won’t come cheap, but if you’re someone who clearly believes in his roster—like Lions’ general manager Brad Holmes, it’s a price you’re willing to pay.

