Lions waive/injure Tom Kennedy, sign USFL wide receiver

After suffering an upper body injury during Wednesday’s training camp practice, receiver Tom Kennedy has been waived with an injury designation. Kennedy will now go to waivers, where he may be claimed. If he clears waivers, he could be placed on the team’s injured reserve list—which would end his 2023 season. The other option is that the Lions could come to an injury settlement with Kennedy, making him a free agent. The Lions could sign Kennedy back after the designated time of his injury settlement.

To fill his roster spot, the Lions have signed Trey Quinn. Quinn is coming fresh off a stint with the USFL Michigan Panthers, where he caught 37 passes for 438 yards in 10 games (eight starts).

Prior to his time in the USFL, Quinn was the last draft pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, but only made 16 game appearance.

Meanwhile, Kennedy leaves the roster after four years on and off the Lions roster. Over that time, he made 20 game appearances (one start), caught 14 passes for 195 yards.

While it’s entirely possible Kennedy returns to the roster eventually, it’s a tough break for a player on the roster bubble who continued to flash during early camp practices.