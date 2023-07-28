Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown named to NFL’s Top 100 players of 2023 list

Late last week, Detroit Lions edge defender Aidan Hutchinson made his debut on the NFL Top 100 Players of 2023 list. Hutchinson came in at 88 overall, based on the surveys done by fellow players.

This week, two more Lions players have landed on the countdown. Quarterback Jared Goff came in at 66 overall, while Amon-Ra St. Brown debuted at 67.

This is Goff’s third time on the list, coming in at 32 back in 2019 and 38 in 2018. This year’s honor is well deserved, as Goff finished the 2022 season sixth in yards, sixth in passing touchdowns, seventh in passer rating, and fifth in QBR.

“This year, he definitely shut some people up, which I can respect,” former Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks said.

“He’s a great quarterback that can make multiple reads,” Commanders cornerback Benjamin St-Juste said. “We went into that game thinking that they were going to do some simple stuff. He kinda opened up the whole playbook. I think they put like 24 points on us at halftime, so I was like, ‘Woo, that’s not the same Jared Goff.’”

It’s worth noting that Goff placed higher on this list than Lamar Jackson (72), Geno Smith (77), Tua Tagovailoa (82), Justin Fields (86), and Trevor Lawrence (96).

Only two years into his career, this is St. Brown’s first appearance on the countdown. Last season, he tallied 106 catches (seventh) for 1,161 yards (11th) and was PFF’s second-highest graded receiver in the league.

“Everything you want in a receiver,” Goff said on the countdown. “He’s smart, he’s gritty, he’s got great hands, he runs great routes. He’s a very friendly target for me, gets himself open.”

St. Brown even got a little love from a divisional rival.

“I definitely have a lot of respect for him and what he’s done and just kinda developing as a young receiver,” Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson said.

On this countdown, St. Brown edged out DeVonta Smith (100), Terry McLaurin (94), DeAndre Hopkins (90), and Garrett Wilson (74).

You can watch both segments below:

Thus far, the countdown has gone from 51-100. It’s unclear if there are any other Lions that will be honored on the list, but one has to wonder if Penei Sewell’s name will be called.