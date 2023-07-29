2023 Detroit Lions roster sorted by position, jersey numbers

The Detroit Lions 2023 training camp has entered the “fans” phase of the offseason, welcoming season ticket holders and the general public over the weekend.
If you’re headed to Allen Park to witness the fun in person, it can be challenging to track players without having a grasp of their jersey numbers. In fact, even some of the player numbers you think you know may have changed over the offseason. For example, did you know James Houston is no longer No. 59? Well, he’s now No. 41. Another example is Justin Jackson, who is no longer No. 42 (that’s Jalen Reeves-Maybin) and now dons the No. 38.
So here’s a quick updated look at the Lions roster, separated by position and jersey number.
Note: Projected starters will be bolded and rookies will have an asterisk* after their name.
Quarterback
10 Nate Sudfeld
12 Hendon Hooker* — injured (NFI)
16 Jared Goff
18 Adrian Martinez
Running back
5 David Montgomery
13 Craig Reynolds
26 Jahmyr Gibbs*
28 Jermar Jefferson
33 Mohamed Ibrahim*
38 Justin Jackson
45 Jason Cabinda (Fullback)
Wide receiver
0 Marvin Jones Jr — injured (NFI)
8 Josh Reynolds
9 Jameson Williams — injured
11 Kalif Raymond
14 Amon-Ra St. Brown
15 Maurice Alexander
17 Denzel Mims
19 Trinity Benson
29 Trey Quinn
80 Antoine Green*
83 Dylan Drummond*
88 Chase Cota*
Tight end
82 James Mitchell
84 Shane Zylstra
86 Derrick Deese Jr.
87 Sam LaPorta*
89 Brock Wright
Offensive line
58 Penei Sewell
60 Graham Glasgow
62 Ryan Swoboda*
63 Max Pircher
64 Brad Cecil*
65 Obinna Eze
66 Ross Pierschbacher
67 Matt Nelson
68 Taylor Decker
69 Darrin Paulo
70 Germain Ifedi
71 Logan Stenberg
72 Halapoulivaati Vaitai
73 Jonah Jackson
74 Kayode Awosika
75 Colby Sorsdal*
76 Connor Galvin*
77 Frank Ragnow
Interior defensive line
52 Christian Covington
54 Alim McNeill
90 Cory Durden*
91 Levi Onwuzurike
92 Chris Smith*
94 Benito Jones
96 Isaiah Buggs
98 Brodric Martin*
EDGE
41 James Houston
48 Zach Morton*
53 Charles Harris
79 John Cominsky
93 Josh Paschal
95 Romeo Okwara
97 Aidan Hutchinson
99 Julian Okwara
Linebacker
34 Alex Anzalone
42 Jalen Reeves-Maybin
44 Malcolm Rodriguez
46 Jack Campbell*
55 Derrick Barnes
57 Anthony Pittman
59 Trevor Nowaske*
Cornerback
1 Cameron Sutton
4 Emmanuel Moseley — Injured (PUP)
24 Jarren Williams
27 Chase Lucas
30 Khalil Dorsey
36 Steven Gilmore*
39 Jerry Jacobs
49 Starling Thomas V*
Hybrid defensive back
2 C.J. Gardner-Johnson — injured
25 Will Harris
32 Brian Branch*
Safety
6 Ifeatu Melifonwu
21 Tracy Walker
23 Saivion Smith
31 Kerby Joseph
35 Brady Breeze
40 Brandon Joseph*
Special teams
3 Jack Fox (Punter)
24 Parker Romo (Kicker)
36 Riley Patterson (Kicker)
47 Scott Daly (Long snapper)
50 Jake McQuaide (Long snapper)
Sequential jersey numbers
0 Marvin Jones Jr — injured (NFI)
1 Cameron Sutton
2 C.J. Gardner-Johnson — injured
3 Jack Fox (Punter)
4 Emmanuel Moseley — Injured (PUP)
5 David Montgomery
6 Ifeatu Melifonwu
8 Josh Reynolds
9 Jameson Williams — injured
10 Nate Sudfeld
11 Kalif Raymond
12 Hendon Hooker* — injured (NFI)
13 Craig Reynolds
14 Amon-Ra St. Brown
15 Maurice Alexander
16 Jared Goff
17 Denzel Mims
18 Adrian Martinez
19 Trinity Benson
21 Tracy Walker
23 Saivion Smith
24 (White) Jarren Williams
24 (Blue) Parker Romo (Kicker)
25 Will Harris
26 Jahmyr Gibbs*
27 Chase Lucas
28 Jermar Jefferson
29 Trey Quinn
30 Khalil Dorsey
31 Kerby Joseph
32 Brian Branch*
33 Mohamed Ibrahim*
34 Alex Anzalone
35 Brady Breeze
36 (Blue) Riley Patterson (Kicker)
36 (White) Steven Gilmore*
38 Justin Jackson
39 Jerry Jacobs
40 Brandon Joseph*
41 James Houston
42 Jalen Reeves-Maybin
44 Malcolm Rodriguez
45 Jason Cabinda (Fullback)
46 Jack Campbell*
47 Scott Daly (Long snapper)
48 Zach Morton*
49 Starling Thomas V*
50 Jake McQuaide (Long snapper)
52 Christian Covington
53 Charles Harris
54 Alim McNeill
55 Derrick Barnes
57 Anthony Pittman
58 Penei Sewell
59 Trevor Nowaske*
60 Graham Glasgow
62 Ryan Swoboda*
63 Max Pircher
64 Brad Cecil*
65 Obinna Eze
66 Ross Pierschbacher
67 Matt Nelson
68 Taylor Decker
69 Darrin Paulo
70 Germain Ifedi
71 Logan Stenberg
72 Halapoulivaati Vaitai
73 Jonah Jackson
74 Kayode Awosika
75 Colby Sorsdal*
76 Connor Galvin*
77 Frank Ragnow
79 John Cominsky
80 Antoine Green*
82 James Mitchell
83 Dylan Drummond*
84 Shane Zylstra
86 Derrick Deese Jr.
87 Sam LaPorta*
88 Chase Cota*
89 Brock Wright
90 Cory Durden*
91 Levi Onwuzurike
92 Chris Smith*
93 Josh Paschal
94 Benito Jones
95 Romeo Okwara
96 Isaiah Buggs
97 Aidan Hutchinson
98 Brodric Martin*
99 Julian Okwara
Loading comments...