2023 Detroit Lions roster sorted by position, jersey numbers

The Detroit Lions 2023 training camp has entered the “fans” phase of the offseason, welcoming season ticket holders and the general public over the weekend.

If you’re headed to Allen Park to witness the fun in person, it can be challenging to track players without having a grasp of their jersey numbers. In fact, even some of the player numbers you think you know may have changed over the offseason. For example, did you know James Houston is no longer No. 59? Well, he’s now No. 41. Another example is Justin Jackson, who is no longer No. 42 (that’s Jalen Reeves-Maybin) and now dons the No. 38.

So here’s a quick updated look at the Lions roster, separated by position and jersey number.

Note: Projected starters will be bolded and rookies will have an asterisk* after their name.

Quarterback

10 Nate Sudfeld

12 Hendon Hooker* — injured (NFI)

16 Jared Goff

18 Adrian Martinez

Running back

5 David Montgomery

13 Craig Reynolds

26 Jahmyr Gibbs*

28 Jermar Jefferson

33 Mohamed Ibrahim*

38 Justin Jackson

45 Jason Cabinda (Fullback)

Wide receiver

0 Marvin Jones Jr — injured (NFI)

8 Josh Reynolds

9 Jameson Williams — injured

11 Kalif Raymond

14 Amon-Ra St. Brown

15 Maurice Alexander

17 Denzel Mims

19 Trinity Benson

29 Trey Quinn

80 Antoine Green*

83 Dylan Drummond*

88 Chase Cota*

Tight end

82 James Mitchell

84 Shane Zylstra

86 Derrick Deese Jr.

87 Sam LaPorta*

89 Brock Wright

Offensive line

58 Penei Sewell

60 Graham Glasgow

62 Ryan Swoboda*

63 Max Pircher

64 Brad Cecil*

65 Obinna Eze

66 Ross Pierschbacher

67 Matt Nelson

68 Taylor Decker

69 Darrin Paulo

70 Germain Ifedi

71 Logan Stenberg

72 Halapoulivaati Vaitai

73 Jonah Jackson

74 Kayode Awosika

75 Colby Sorsdal*

76 Connor Galvin*

77 Frank Ragnow

Interior defensive line

52 Christian Covington

54 Alim McNeill

90 Cory Durden*

91 Levi Onwuzurike

92 Chris Smith*

94 Benito Jones

96 Isaiah Buggs

98 Brodric Martin*

EDGE

41 James Houston

48 Zach Morton*

53 Charles Harris

79 John Cominsky

93 Josh Paschal

95 Romeo Okwara

97 Aidan Hutchinson

99 Julian Okwara

Linebacker

34 Alex Anzalone

42 Jalen Reeves-Maybin

44 Malcolm Rodriguez

46 Jack Campbell*

55 Derrick Barnes

57 Anthony Pittman

59 Trevor Nowaske*

Cornerback

1 Cameron Sutton

4 Emmanuel Moseley — Injured (PUP)

24 Jarren Williams

27 Chase Lucas

30 Khalil Dorsey

36 Steven Gilmore*

39 Jerry Jacobs

49 Starling Thomas V*

Hybrid defensive back

2 C.J. Gardner-Johnson — injured

25 Will Harris

32 Brian Branch*

Safety

6 Ifeatu Melifonwu

21 Tracy Walker

23 Saivion Smith

31 Kerby Joseph

35 Brady Breeze

40 Brandon Joseph*

Special teams

3 Jack Fox (Punter)

24 Parker Romo (Kicker)

36 Riley Patterson (Kicker)

47 Scott Daly (Long snapper)

50 Jake McQuaide (Long snapper)

