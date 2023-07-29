After a long wait, the Detroit Lions YouTube channel finally released their Inside The Den: Episode 3 video on Thursday night. Once again, we were able to get a glimpse behind the curtain into the Lions’ war room, where there were plenty of high-fives and hugs to go around while general manager Brad Holmes was making things look easy.

The video is exactly 90 minutes long, nearly 40 minutes longer than last year’s video. The crew did a wonderful job of highlighting how each pick was made and what the experience was like for each player, plus some great sound bites.

If you were able to watch any of the video, then today’s question of the day is for you.

What was your favorite moment from Inside the Den: Episode 3?

My answer: It’s hard to pin it down to one thing, so I’ll just say that the entire Day 1 recap was my favorite. I’ll be the first to admit that I wasn’t over the moon about the Lions’ Day 1 haul at the time, but it’s certainly grown on me.

Getting to see Jahmyr Gibbs and Jack Campbell talking to coaches during their pre-draft visits and seeing the whole room light up after every response they gave was awesome to see. I really enjoyed seeing the dynamic between Gibbs and running backs coach Scott Montgomery. Gibbs seemed to have the perfect answer for everything that was being thrown at him. It was easy to see why Holmes wanted him so badly, and why he was unwilling to wait much longer to select him.

Getting to hear Jack Campbell interact with coaches and show off his passion for the game was a treat to see, too. I’m starting to get a sense that Campbell might have that same kind of psycho-energy we see from Amon-Ra St. Brown when it comes to work ethic. I don’t think anyone is going to outwork these guys.

Well, what did y'all think?