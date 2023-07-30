Sunday marks exactly a week since Detroit Lions 2023 training camp opened. Since then, Lions players have had just a single day off. It’s one of the most grueling times of the year for NFL players, but for fans, it’s one of the most fruitful. There’s so much information coming at you, which is why we have been offering daily observation articles, podcasts, and YouTube videos.

But for as thorough as we try to be during this busy time of year, there are bound to be players who slip through the cracks. After all, the Lions have 90 players on their roster right now (91 if you include international pathways’ Max Pircher). We’re not going to be able to have thorough notes on all 90 of them after six practices.

So today’s Question of the Day is:

Which Lions player do you want to hear more about from training camp?

My answer: Obviously, I can just pay attention to whoever I want at practice, but I will say one player I’d like to see more from at practice is James Mitchell. It’s been a quiet first week for the second-year tight end, but many are hoping that this year could be a big jump for Mitchell. Seeing as he’s nearly two years removed from his torn ACL and has a full, healthy offseason, the opportunity to improve drastically is there.

And with pads now, Mitchell can show that he’s a well-balanced player capable both of blocking and being a receiving threat. It’s early in camp, so it’s not a big deal that he hasn’t shined too much yet. However, I’m hoping to see him start to realize that potential as we get into the preseason and joint practices.

Which Lions player are you hoping to see/hear more from? Scroll down to the comment section and let us know!