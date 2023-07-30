Detroit Lions right tackle Penei Sewell is in concussion protocol, according to coach Dan Campbell. Sewell finished Friday’s practice without incident—and even spoke with the media after—but he was sidelined the next day.

Campbell says that through the protocol, Sewell will not be able to practice until at least Wednesday. The good news, though, is Sewell is reportedly doing well.

“He’s doing good,” Campbell said. “He was good yesterday, so moving right along. Just trying to be safe.”

Sewell was replaced by depth tackle Matt Nelson during Saturday’s practice.

Campbell also noted that Lions first-round receiver Jameson Williams will be returning to practice on Sunday after being sidelined with a lower-body injury since Monday. While that’s obviously good news, Campbell did note that Sunday’s practice will be light—which gives Williams the opportunity to acclimate. It remains to be seen whether Williams will be a full go when practice ramps back up, but he’s clearly progressing.

“He’ll be out there today. I think we’re pretty close to getting him back out there in practice.”

Williams missed all of training camp last year with a torn ACL suffered in the 2022 National Championship game, but he was able to return to practice in November and eventually get some game time late in the season. With a six-game suspension coming up to start the 2023 season, these training camp reps are important for the young receiver’s career.

“He’s a young player, hasn’t played,” Campbell said. “So, yeah, we do need him out there, and the clock’s ticking every day.”