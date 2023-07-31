Detroit Lions training camp is already a week in. Some early questions—like who will start on injury lists—have been answered. Other questions won’t be answered for at least three or four weeks.
Throughout the entire process, though, we’re going to be keeping track of the players on the roster bubble. Last week, we gave our initial predictions for the players on offense who are fighting for the last spots on the 53-man roster. Now, it’s time to revisit and update those predictions based on the first week of training camp.
It’s time for Week 1 of Detroit Lions Bubble Watch, offense edition.
Detroit Lions roster bubble predictions: Week 1
|Player
|Jeremy Reisman
|Erik Schlitt
|Ryan Mathews
|Hamza
|Alex Reno
|John Whiticar
|Morgan Cannon
|TOTAL
|CHANGE
|Player
|Jeremy Reisman
|Erik Schlitt
|Ryan Mathews
|Hamza
|Alex Reno
|John Whiticar
|Morgan Cannon
|TOTAL
|CHANGE
|QB Nate Sudfeld
|IN
|IN
|IN
|IN
|IN
|IN
|IN
|7
|0
|QB Hendon Hooker
|OUT
|OUT
|OUT
|OUT
|OUT
|OUT
|OUT
|0
|-1
|RB Justin Jackson
|IN
|IN
|IN
|IN
|IN
|IN
|IN
|7
|N/A
|RB Jermar Jefferson
|OUT
|OUT
|OUT
|OUT
|OUT
|OUT
|OUT
|0
|-5
|RB Craig Reynolds
|IN
|IN
|IN
|IN
|IN
|IN
|IN
|7
|0
|RB Mohamed Ibrahim
|OUT
|OUT
|OUT
|OUT
|OUT
|OUT
|OUT
|0
|-1
|FB Jason Cabinda
|IN
|IN
|OUT
|IN
|IN
|IN
|IN
|6
|+1
|TE Shane Zylstra
|OUT
|OUT
|OUT
|OUT
|OUT
|OUT
|OUT
|0
|0
|TE James Mitchell
|IN
|IN
|IN
|IN
|IN
|IN
|IN
|7
|N/A
|WR Antoine Green
|IN
|IN
|IN
|IN
|IN
|OUT
|IN
|6
|0
|WR Trinity Benson
|OUT
|OUT
|OUT
|OUT
|OUT
|OUT
|OUT
|0
|0
|WR Maurice Alexander
|OUT
|OUT
|OUT
|OUT
|OUT
|OUT
|OUT
|0
|0
|WR Denzel Mims
|IN
|IN
|IN
|IN
|IN
|IN
|IN
|7
|+4
|OT Matt Nelson
|OUT
|IN
|IN
|IN
|IN
|IN
|IN
|6
|-1
|OT Obinna Eze
|IN
|OUT
|OUT
|OUT
|IN
|OUT
|OUT
|2
|+1
|OT Germain Ifedi
|OUT
|OUT
|IN
|IN
|OUT
|IN
|OUT
|3
|0
|G Colby Sorsdal
|IN
|IN
|IN
|IN
|IN
|IN
|IN
|7
|0
|G/C Ross Pierschbacher
|OUT
|OUT
|IN
|IN
|IN
|OUT
|OUT
|3
|-2
|G Kayode Awosika
|IN
|OUT
|OUT
|OUT
|OUT
|OUT
|OUT
|1
|+1
Quarterback
Changes
- Hendon Hooker, down 1 vote
Hooker began training camp on the Non-Football Injury list, and while he’s putting in a lot of physical work after practice, everyone on staff now believes he will stay on the NFI when the season begins. Nothing has changed with Nate Sudfeld. He’s the clear No. 2 quarterback, despite the team’s interest in Teddy Bridgewater.
Running back
Changes
- Justin Jackson added to Bubble Watch — 7 IN votes
- Jermar Jefferson, down 5 votes
- Mohamed Ibrahim, down 1 vote
- Greg Bell taken off Bubble Watch (cut)
The Lions signed Jackson last week, dramatically shifting the team’s running back camp battles. Jackson held the RB3 job at the end of last year, and our entire staff believes he will not relinquish a role this year. Everyone also believes Craig Reynolds—who has been repping as the team’s RB3 for most of camp, will take another spot on the 53.
Tight end/fullback
Changes
- Jason Cabinda, up 1 vote
- James Mitchell added to Bubble Watch — 7 IN votes
In camp, there haven’t been any sightings of another player taking fullback reps, so Cabinda still has a stranglehold of that position. Now just a single staffer has Cabinda on the outside looking in.
James MItchell was dropped down onto the roster bubble, as he and Shane Zylstra have been splitting third-team reps. Regardless, the entire staff still believes the second-year tight end is in.
Wide receiver
Changes
- Denzel Mims, up 4 votes
- Tom Kennedy taken off Bubble Watch (IR)
Mims has made a decent impression early in camp, and has even gotten some significant play with the first-team offense. His speed and size are evident, and he’s also been staying late in practice.
Interestingly, most on the staff believes Mims’ addition is worth keeping a sixth receiver and cutting an extra player at a different position—as Antoine Green’s status did not change among anyone on staff.
Offensive tackle
Changes
- Obinna Eze, up 1 vote
- Matt Nelson, down 1 vote
In terms of reps, Matt Nelson and Germain Ifedi are clearly OT3/4 on the depth chart. But as coach Dan Campbell said on Sunday, the depth on the offensive line hasn’t stood out much during camp. That means these jobs are still very much up for grabs. I moved Eze to the IN spot after a strong performance during one-on-ones over the weekend.
Interior OL
Changes
- Kayode Awosika, up. 1 vote
- Ross Pierschbacher, down 2 votes
Staff is starting to cut down on the amount of interior offensive linemen the Lions will keep. The biggest dip comes at the expense or Ross Pierschbacher, who may be the team’s depth center, but with Graham Glasgow taking a fair amount of reps at both center and guard, that could make Pierschbacher expendable.
Awosika has not only been getting a fair amount of first-team reps with Halapoulivaati Vaitai in and out of the lineup, but he also got some praise from Campbell on Sunday.
Loading comments...