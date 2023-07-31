Detroit Lions training camp is already a week in. Some early questions—like who will start on injury lists—have been answered. Other questions won’t be answered for at least three or four weeks.

Throughout the entire process, though, we’re going to be keeping track of the players on the roster bubble. Last week, we gave our initial predictions for the players on offense who are fighting for the last spots on the 53-man roster. Now, it’s time to revisit and update those predictions based on the first week of training camp.

It’s time for Week 1 of Detroit Lions Bubble Watch, offense edition.

Detroit Lions roster bubble predictions: Week 1 Player Jeremy Reisman Erik Schlitt Ryan Mathews Hamza Alex Reno John Whiticar Morgan Cannon TOTAL CHANGE Player Jeremy Reisman Erik Schlitt Ryan Mathews Hamza Alex Reno John Whiticar Morgan Cannon TOTAL CHANGE QB Nate Sudfeld IN IN IN IN IN IN IN 7 0 QB Hendon Hooker OUT OUT OUT OUT OUT OUT OUT 0 -1 RB Justin Jackson IN IN IN IN IN IN IN 7 N/A RB Jermar Jefferson OUT OUT OUT OUT OUT OUT OUT 0 -5 RB Craig Reynolds IN IN IN IN IN IN IN 7 0 RB Mohamed Ibrahim OUT OUT OUT OUT OUT OUT OUT 0 -1 FB Jason Cabinda IN IN OUT IN IN IN IN 6 +1 TE Shane Zylstra OUT OUT OUT OUT OUT OUT OUT 0 0 TE James Mitchell IN IN IN IN IN IN IN 7 N/A WR Antoine Green IN IN IN IN IN OUT IN 6 0 WR Trinity Benson OUT OUT OUT OUT OUT OUT OUT 0 0 WR Maurice Alexander OUT OUT OUT OUT OUT OUT OUT 0 0 WR Denzel Mims IN IN IN IN IN IN IN 7 +4 OT Matt Nelson OUT IN IN IN IN IN IN 6 -1 OT Obinna Eze IN OUT OUT OUT IN OUT OUT 2 +1 OT Germain Ifedi OUT OUT IN IN OUT IN OUT 3 0 G Colby Sorsdal IN IN IN IN IN IN IN 7 0 G/C Ross Pierschbacher OUT OUT IN IN IN OUT OUT 3 -2 G Kayode Awosika IN OUT OUT OUT OUT OUT OUT 1 +1

Quarterback

Changes

Hendon Hooker, down 1 vote

Hooker began training camp on the Non-Football Injury list, and while he’s putting in a lot of physical work after practice, everyone on staff now believes he will stay on the NFI when the season begins. Nothing has changed with Nate Sudfeld. He’s the clear No. 2 quarterback, despite the team’s interest in Teddy Bridgewater.

Running back

Changes

Justin Jackson added to Bubble Watch — 7 IN votes

Jermar Jefferson, down 5 votes

Mohamed Ibrahim, down 1 vote

Greg Bell taken off Bubble Watch (cut)

The Lions signed Jackson last week, dramatically shifting the team’s running back camp battles. Jackson held the RB3 job at the end of last year, and our entire staff believes he will not relinquish a role this year. Everyone also believes Craig Reynolds—who has been repping as the team’s RB3 for most of camp, will take another spot on the 53.

Tight end/fullback

Changes

Jason Cabinda, up 1 vote

James Mitchell added to Bubble Watch — 7 IN votes

In camp, there haven’t been any sightings of another player taking fullback reps, so Cabinda still has a stranglehold of that position. Now just a single staffer has Cabinda on the outside looking in.

James MItchell was dropped down onto the roster bubble, as he and Shane Zylstra have been splitting third-team reps. Regardless, the entire staff still believes the second-year tight end is in.

Wide receiver

Changes

Denzel Mims, up 4 votes

Tom Kennedy taken off Bubble Watch (IR)

Mims has made a decent impression early in camp, and has even gotten some significant play with the first-team offense. His speed and size are evident, and he’s also been staying late in practice.

Interestingly, most on the staff believes Mims’ addition is worth keeping a sixth receiver and cutting an extra player at a different position—as Antoine Green’s status did not change among anyone on staff.

Offensive tackle

Changes

Obinna Eze, up 1 vote

Matt Nelson, down 1 vote

In terms of reps, Matt Nelson and Germain Ifedi are clearly OT3/4 on the depth chart. But as coach Dan Campbell said on Sunday, the depth on the offensive line hasn’t stood out much during camp. That means these jobs are still very much up for grabs. I moved Eze to the IN spot after a strong performance during one-on-ones over the weekend.

Interior OL

Changes

Kayode Awosika, up. 1 vote

Ross Pierschbacher, down 2 votes

Staff is starting to cut down on the amount of interior offensive linemen the Lions will keep. The biggest dip comes at the expense or Ross Pierschbacher, who may be the team’s depth center, but with Graham Glasgow taking a fair amount of reps at both center and guard, that could make Pierschbacher expendable.

Awosika has not only been getting a fair amount of first-team reps with Halapoulivaati Vaitai in and out of the lineup, but he also got some praise from Campbell on Sunday.