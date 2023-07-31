On Monday, the Detroit Lions activated veteran receiver Marvin Jones Jr. from the Non-Football Injury list. Jones had been sidelined for the first week of practice with a back injury, but he was seen consistently working and sprinting with trainers since the opening of camp. On Monday, he not only began to practice, but he was thrown into individual, 1-on-1 and team drills.

“It was good. Just getting out there, running the routes,” Jones said after practice. “Running against the defense. It felt good.”

Jones returned to Detroit this offseason after spending two years with the Jacksonville Jaguars. With Jameson Williams to miss the first six games of the season due to a suspension, the Lions may be relying on Jones, 33, to play a big part in the offense early on.

“Whatever the team needs from me,” Jones said. “If that’s big plays, third downs, red zone, obviously, I plan on doing the same thing that I’ve done when I was here. I’m just excited.”

In addition to Jones returning the field, Jameson Williams participated in his first padded practice of training camp after dealing with a minor lower-body injury. Though it was an up-and-down performance on the field, the second-year receiver was excited to go through the physical reps after all of last training camp on the sidelines.

“I’m most proud of being out here, getting a chance to put my cleats on, my shoulder pads, helmet, and catch footballs, run, block, just play football,” Williams said. “I’m happy to be out here. Last year I was standing on the sideline, shirt, not cleats, no jersey, nothing. It’s just exciting to be out here.”

As of Monday afternoon, the Lions had just two player remaining on their injury lists: QB Hendon Hooker (NFI) and CB Emmanuel Moseley (Physically Unable to Perform). Meanwhile, RT Penei Sewell remains in concussion protocol until at least Wednesday, but he was seen in good spirits on the sidelines on Monday.