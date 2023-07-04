MUST SEE: Jared Goff throws perfect pass to Amon-Ra St. Brown WITH EYES CLOSED

Expectations for Jared Goff and Amon-Ra St. Brown are extremely high in 2023 after the two helped created the No. 5 scoring offense in the league for the Detroit Lions in 2022. The two have developed a chemistry that resulted in 106 catches, 1,161 yards and six receiving touchdowns for the young receiver last season.

Apparently that chemistry is so potent that Goff could hit St. Brown with his eyes closed... literally.

In a video shared by St. Brown on Instagram, Goff is seen working out with the former fourth-round pick, and the quarterback drops an absolute dime to him with his eyes closed. Check it out:

Jared Goff with a BLIND DOT to Amon-Ra



(via @amonra_stbrown) pic.twitter.com/55HFbkqMGZ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 4, 2023

While this is just a throw in practice with no defenders, it’s still awesome to see these two work in such harmony—and show off a little swagger by bragging about it on social media. This shows that the Lions are really starting gain a lot of confidence and aren’t afraid to tell everyone about it.

Here’s to hoping we see this connection another 120-130 times this upcoming season.