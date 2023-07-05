EA Sports is set to release Madden 24 a little over a month from now, the latest in the annual series of NFL football games. That’s nothing new, though. What is new is the revamped NCAA Football game that is on track to be released in 2024, but may get tied up in legal complications involving NIL compensation. Then, you have the regular slate of NHL, NBA, and MLB video games, among other more niche sports audiences. Will you be investing your money in any this year?

Question of the day: Which sports video games will you be buying this year?

My answer: I always say I won’t buy any, but the moment Madden goes half off for Black Friday, my friends and I all fold.

EA Sports has a monopoly on the industry and it really doesn’t feel like the quality of games have gotten better since sometime around Madden 15 or Madden 17. However, having up-to-date rosters is a game-changer, and that’s what I still spend my money on Madden for. I used to cave and buy the latest Madden once every other year, but the strategy of getting it half off on Black Friday and still enjoying the latest rosters for the back end of the season is too alluring.

While the NCAA Football game isn’t set to release until 2024, you bet I’ll be lining up to get it as soon as I can. To this day it’s still a great time firing up NCAA 14 and play some Mascot Mashup or play with some bootlegged rosters.

Beyond that, I can’t say I’ll be spending much else when it comes to sports games, unless something like Mario Super Sluggers counts. I still dust off my copies of NBA 2K12 or FIFA 14 as needed to satiate the craving for variety. Maybe it’s time I invest in newer versions of those too.

Will you be buying any sports video games this year? Will you buy the new Madden? Do you care for the latest rosters? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.