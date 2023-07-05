Ask POD: Detroit Lions downtime mailbag submissions

We’re right in the heart of the quietest time during the NFL offseason. With training camp still three weeks away and OTAs a month in the rearview mirror, there simply isn’t much going on for our Detroit Lions.

But this is always a good time of year to reflect, project and look at the bigger picture. And while we have some projects on the way that do those things, we always like asking you all for help on what to talk/write about.

So this week, we’re bringing back the written mailbag. Every week, we offer two podcast Q&As (a mailbag show on Wednesdays and a call-in show on Saturdays), but we’re adding a third way to connect with Lions fans this week.

If you have a burning question about the Lions, scroll down to the comment section and offer it. I’ll take the best questions and answer them in an article later this week. And if there’s a particularly great question, I’ll tag team it with Erik Schlitt for a longer discussion on the topic.

I know some of y’all have been itching for this for some time, so let’s hear it!