With less than a month to go until the Detroit Lions and other NFL clubs report for training camp, now feels like a good time to examine why we are all here in the first place. Different relationships may vary, but at some level, we all enjoy watching football, and specifically—watching our Lions.

Some prefer to be there in person, cheering on the Lions from Ford Field or whichever road stadium you might find yourself in during the course of the season. Others choose to be at home on their couch, only steps away from their fridge and bathrooms.

Personally, I get both sides of the argument. On home games, I am always excited to drive to Eastern Market, and make the walk to Ford Field. However, during those away weeks—I am usually really happy to not leave my house for the day, unless it’s to reup on snacks or Detroit style pizza.

Today’s Question of the Day is:

What aspect of your football viewing experience could be better?

My answer: There was a period of time in my Lions’ fandom where I was borderline obsessed with listening to Dan Miller’s broadcast on the radio. I would try my best to link the audio from the television broadcast to Dan’s beautiful voice, but since I lived out of state at the time, it made syncing the two extremely difficult.

That was a while ago now, but the year is 2023. Why isn’t there an app or something that can accomplish this for us? Hearing Miller yell “Touchdown Detroit Lions! How big is that!?” would take my gameday viewing experience to new heights.

What about you? What would you like to change about your Lions’ gameday experience? Let us know in the comments by scrolling down to the bottom of the page.