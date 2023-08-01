Along with the hype for this year’s team, the Detroit Lions are one of more popular teams to wager on for the upcoming season. The Lions are currently the favorites to win the NFC North at +140, -165 to make the playoffs, and -190 to have a winning record on DraftKings Sportsbook.

With so many new faces on offense like veteran David Montgomery and rookie Jahmyr Gibbs taking over the running back position, tight end Sam LaPorta likely assuming the TE1 role, and Jameson Williams eventually getting a chance to play without a snap count, the Lions have a ton of intriguing player props to consider. And that goes without mentioning any of the number of props you can wager on when it comes to Jared Goff’s forthcoming campaign.

So today’s Question of the Day is...

What’s your favorite Detroit Lions future bet?

Like I mentioned, there are a ton of interesting aspects to consider about the Lions offense when finding the right prop bet. For instance, the Lions had 480 rushing attempts last season. The departure of Jamaal Williams and D’Andre Swift accounted for 361 of those carries a year ago. If the Lions have roughly that number of carries—if not more—on the table for Montgomery and Gibbs, it seems pretty safe to pencil in at least 200 rushing attempts for Montgomery if he stays healthy—or almost 12 attempts per game over a 17-game schedule. In his career, Montgomery has never rushed for less than 801 yards in a season—the number he had last year in 2022—and he did that on 201 attempts. On DraftKings, Montgomery’s total rushing yards for 2023 is set at 750.5 and the over is at even money (+100). Hard to not take the over on that number when the opportunities will be there regardless of him having to share the backfield with Gibbs.

Another future Lions player prop I’m really on board with heading into the season is the over (-105) on Jared Goff’s passing yards (4,000.5). At nearly close to the same odds as winning a hand of blackjack, you can wager on Goff to underperform his mark from a year ago (4,438) despite him only having five 300+ yard performances and two games where he failed to reach 166 yards. Keeping offensive coordinator Ben Johnson on staff was the best thing that could have happened to Goff’s third year in Detroit, but adding weapons like Gibbs, LaPorta, and the eventual return of Jameson Williams seems to indicate the passing game could be as explosive as ever since Goff arrived in 2021.

What are some of your favorite future bets for the Detroit Lions?