Winners and losers from Week 1 of Detroit Lions training camp

We’re a week into training camp for the Detroit Lions, which is a week closer to the preseason which is a week closer to the NFL itself. Men are separating themselves from the pack, and others are struggling to make themselves known.

On the latest episode of the Pride of Detroit PODcast, we’re dissecting the winners and losers from this round of training camp. We discuss who has been standing out in the summer heat, proving that they’re more than just a camp body or a rotational player, and those who are failing to do the same. We’re discussing everything from a sophomore year attempt from James Houston to Starling Thomas V’s efforts, from Amon-Ra St. Brown taking the next step towards being an elite wide receiver to Jameson Williams’ curious summer so far.

We also had a new episode of Inside the Den that took fans back to the 2023 NFL Draft and offered a glimpse into the Lions war room. We break down what we saw in that episode, plus get a fresh chance to reevaluate the day 1 draft strategy for general manager Brad Holmes and his scouting cohort.

