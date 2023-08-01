Welcome to the Pride: Meko Scott and Brandon Knapp!

I am thrilled to announce that Pride of Detroit is expanding their coverage for the 2023 Detroit Lions season. Starting this month, we have added two members to the staff: Meko Scott and Brandon Knapp.

Meko will be a huge presence for us when it comes to our video content. He’s already started with a great series of original YouTube content recapping the first week of Lions training camp with near-daily updates. You should really check them out right now. He’ll also help us out in creating clips to share on social media, helping us extend our current presence to other platforms like Instagram, YouTube Shorts and TikTok. Given his good Lions takes and great presence, I’m sure he’ll make more-than-occasional appearances on our podcasts, as well.

Brandon joins our writing team, as a talented and experienced sports analyst. He’ll contribute heavily on the analysis and opinion side of things, and already has a couple pieces in the queue that I’m sure you all are going to enjoy.

But enough of me talking, here are the two newest additions of the Pride of Detroit team introducing themselves. Say hi to them in the comment section!

What’s good everyone!

I’m De’Meko, but just about everyone who knows me calls me “Meko.” I was born in New Haven, MI but grew up all over the place due to my dad being in the Army. Still if I had to call one place “home” or the place that “raised” me it would be Rochester Hills which is where I lived from fifth grade until the day I got married.

I attended Avondale High School, and after graduating in 2008 I attended Specs Howard School of Broadcasting Arts for radio broadcasting. I was so sure I was going to be on the radio at that time, but God clearly had different plans. In fact, not immediately going into the radio field is what allowed me to dive more into sports and plant the seed of me wanting to be a sports commentator at some point.

The Lions have been my team since 2009 (sorry, the NBA had my attention up until that point) when they drafted Matthew Stafford and I’ve bled Honolulu Blue ever since then. I’ve never been the kind of fan to look at this team and just think, “They had another bad year, so they’ll clearly suck forever.” I always tried to analyze every Lions team and understand what they were lacking and formulate my opinions around more than how I felt after a win or loss.

Outside of talking about sports and the Lions, I love spending time with my family and helping to lead the student ministry at my church. I have an amazing wife, Kalila, who I met at Specs and is too amazing to even begin to try to describe with words. We have two beautiful daughters, Aria (aka AJ) and Kaylani (aka Lani), that honestly bring us so much joy with energy and love.

I’m also a HUGE nerd and kid at heart! I love anime, Marvel, Disney, fantasy shows/movies, and some sci-fi! If I’m not watching football you can almost guarantee that I’m watching something on Crunchyroll or the Disney app.

Getting this opportunity with Pride of Detroit is an absolute dream come true. Not only do I get to cover a team that I love, but I also get to work alongside a group of people that I truly respect. So I look forward to bringing some great content to all the Lions fans on the POD YouTube channel, as well as my own channel “The Lions Pulse with Meko” (feel free to drop me a sub). Go Lions!!

Hello, I am Brandon. Here are some quick fun facts about me:

I graduated from Central Michigan University (Fire Up!) with a degree in Journalism and minor in Sports Management. I started blogging back in high school covering the Detroit Lions and the Michigan Wolverines with dreams to cover one of the two teams professionally when I got older. I have covered the Lions and Wolverines for most of my writing career, but have dabbled in AEW/WWE, UFC, NBA, and NHL. I am an avid wrestling fan. I love video games, with my No. 1 love being Halo 3. I have been grinding through ranked in Rainbow Six Siege for the past eight years, stuck in Emerald currently with dreams of hitting Diamond.

Now onto my story about how I became a Detroit Lions fan.

I originally wasn’t a Lions fan. I followed in my dad’s footsteps and became a Patriots fan with him. He picked them because they had Tom Brady, and with us being a Michigan household, he thought he could do something for the Patriots. My grandfather was the biggest Lions fan and as I got older, seeing the dedication he put to loving his team with all his notes (he never had internet and this man could tell you all about each player), it made me respect him even more.

I joined the fandom in 2008, of all years, right? I endured the losses but stuck by them because they were the hometown team and that mattered more to me. While I was a fan of the team, I didn’t start understanding football or start reading articles, watching videos, and just falling in love with the game until 2010. At that time, I could talk to my grandpa about the Lions and have full on conversations about it with him and seeing him know so much about the team, made me want to know more about them as well and become the person that people could come to when they wanted to learn about the Lions.

He made me the Detroit Lions fan that I am today and his love for the team got me interested in becoming a journalist where I could cover the team and learn about them every single day. Fifteen years later, I am still here, and I feel like a soldier who has been off to war with all of the heartbreaks, missed calls, and comeback victories, and I wouldn’t have it any other way.

Let’s make 2023 a hell of a year!