Lions News: Where has Jared Goff improved since his Rams days?

Earlier this offseason, Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell told reporters that he believed quarterback Jared Goff is now a better quarterback than he was with the Los Angeles Rams—even when he went all the way to the Super Bowl.

Ted Nguyen of The Athletic took that as a challenge. On Tuesday, he published an excellent article breaking down the film of Goff’s 2022 season and comparing it to the strengths and weaknesses of his game when paired with Rams coach Sean McVay in Los Angeles.

“For the first time in Goff’s career, he was exceptional without the aid of an elite run game,” Nguyen wrote. “This was evident in how good the Lions were on third-and-long. They were fourth in the percentage of third-and-long conversions (31.7 percent).”

One of the particulars Nguyen pointed to was Goff’s ability to read and react in a fast-paced offense. Per NextGenStats, his “time to throw” in 2022 was the lowest it has been since 22016.

However, Nguyen did not shy away from criticism in Goff’s game that have not developed. He says Goff is “not an elite processor and at this point in his career, it’s hard to see him ever becoming one.”

Regardless of what you think about Goff, it’s an informative article backed by both film breakdowns and advanced statistics. It’s worth your time.

We all know Amon-Ra St. Brown can name all 16 players drafted ahead of him in 2021, but have you ever actually seen him do it? The Lions receiver does it in this interview with Peter King, where he also reveals some notes he reads before every game and practice. Good stuff here:

According to The 33rd Team, both Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery are top 20 fantasy football running backs for the 2023 season.

Some highlights from Monday’s eventful practice (sans the fighting):