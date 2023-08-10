We are exactly four weeks away from the Detroit Lions kicking off the 2023 NFL season at Arrowhead, and the reality of football is getting closer and closer. There are a lot of positives coming from the Lions’ joint practices with the Giants, and soon there will be preseason games with actual football as well.

With the opener just a month away, it feels like a good time for a small step back. On the whole, fans are very hopeful for a special season in Detroit, and much of that optimism seems well warranted. For once, there are way more positives than negatives, meaning almost everyone has something to latch onto.

Today’s Question of the Day is:

What is making you most optimistic about this season?

My answer: There are so many ways to answer this question, and I think that speaks to the legitimacy of the Lions’ chances this year. I personally feel most optimistic because of how the team finished down the stretch, as well as the way the front office addressed obvious holes during free agency and the draft.

Both of those factors give the team a great starting point heading into the year, but the biggest reason for hope comes down to Jared Goff to me. I was always in favor of giving him a fair shot, and the Lions have backed that up by not spending any top picks on a rookie quarterback. Goff looks like the real deal and fully capable of leveraging the weapons in this offense. It takes more than a decent quarterback to win in the NFL, but having one absolutely raises a team’s floor.

What do you think? Why are you hopeful for a big season for the Lions? Or do you not think the fanbase should be quite so optimistic in general? Sound off in the comment section at the bottom of the page.