All I can say is it’s about time. Finally, the Detroit Lions are going to properly honor the greatest player in franchise history—Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders.

Sanders’ jersey has been retired for some time now, but now there will be an eight foot tall bronze statue to commemorate the greatest running back to ever live. Kyle Meinke of MLive has the story on what the honor means to Sanders, and how this current iteration of the Lions in some ways reminds him of those early 90’s teams.

“It’s a tremendous, tremendous honor,” Sanders said on Tuesday after the Lions and Giants wrapped up the first of two joint practices. “I may be the first (with a statue), I don’t think I’ll be the last, I’m not sure. But yeah, just thinking about sort of my journey to Detroit, winning the Heisman Trophy and coming here and wanting to change the narrative about the team at that time, you know?”

Timing wise, I love that this statue is coinciding with this recent wave of excitement surrounding the Lions. And with the Lions being the favorite to win their division for the first time since 1993 (when they last won a division championship), it’s probably easy for Sanders to reminisce.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer was in attendance for Day two of joint practices between the Lions and the New York Giants.

Hear what Lions’ coach Dan Campbell had to say about the goat.

