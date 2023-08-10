What Giants writers are saying about Day 2 of Lions joint practices

After what was a rough first day in Allen Park for the New York Giants, it seems they bounced back on day two as they wrapped up joint practices with the Detroit Lions.
As usual with joint practices, there is an awful lot going on at once within the two fields, and as always—you can read our own Erik Schlitt’s observations on Day 2 here, as well as five rookies who impressed Dan Campbell, or the podcast with both Jeremy and Erik breaking down Day 2.
Like we did with Day 1 of joint practices, we have compiled a bunch of articles from the Giants’ beat for your convenience.
Daniel Jones bounces back
Day 1 wasn’t the kindest to Jones and the rest of the Giants’ offense, but Day 2 proved to be a lot better for the starting quarterback.
The #Giants just concluded their 7-on-7 drill. Should be noted that most/all these passes should be completed, but I was impressed with Daniel Jones’ accuracy. That was his biggest problem yesterday against the #Lions.— Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) August 9, 2023
I had him (8 reps) 6 of 7 passing with 3 TDs (Waller,…
And now we’re through the first set of team drills. Daniel Jones looks really, really good.— Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) August 9, 2023
Five reps. Jones completed all three of his passes, the highlight a deep in cut to Hodgins. Jones did a nice job climbing pocket and delivering it.
Some early credit here to #Giants…
From The Athletic’s Dan Duggan and Charlotte Carroll:
Jones answered with his two best throws of the day after the near interception. First, he found Slayton on a post between Detroit’s safeties for a touchdown. Slayton shrugged as he passed trash-talking Lions safety CJ Gardner-Johnson after the touchdown. Jones and Slayton then connected for a two-point conversion. Jones climbed through traffic in the pocket before he spotted Slayton streaking across the back line of the end zone. Jones flicked a perfectly placed pass that Slayton caught along the sideline.
The first Daniel Jones TD to Darius Slayton pic.twitter.com/VvL1Wrx8f4— Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) August 9, 2023
From John Schmeelk of Giants.com:
The Giants’ offense was much more consistent on the second day of practice, using a short quick passing game, and a lot of quarterback movement to complete passes. The quarterbacks were on the move often with a lot of designed rollouts to move the pocket, and some runs off those bootlegs and play-action fakes.
And from Art Stapleton of NorthJersey.com:
“Had to give ‘em a few words,” (Darren) Waller told NorthJersey.com with a smile as he boarded the team bus after Wednesday’s Day 2 practice. “Some wise words to get us going.”
OKAY SLAYTON pic.twitter.com/GXcd1DuqFQ— New York Giants (@Giants) August 9, 2023
Giants’ defense steps up
Dane Belton straight up stripped that pic.twitter.com/c09Lg4MBTY— New York Giants (@Giants) August 9, 2023
From Patricia Traina of SI.com:
Not to be outdone, the Giants defense also had a better showing in 7-on-7 drills. Among the plays made by the defense included a pass breakup by Deonte Banks against Amon-Ra St. Brown and an interception by UDFA hopeful Gemon Green.
From Duggan and Carroll:
Though the Giants’ defense didn’t play poorly Tuesday, the energy felt higher Wednesday, with players really amped up on big plays. The Giants’ swagger was evident in one-on-one drills early in practice, with the defensive linemen and linebackers looking good against the Lions’ offensive line.
From Stapleton:
Thibodeaux recovered two fumbles and was heavily involved in the Giants’ run defense, which shined again in overpowering the Lions at times, save for rookie Jahmyr Gibbs, who flashed on a couple plays bounced to the outside.
From Matt Citak of Giants.com:
The third and final turnover came later during team drills. It was tough to see who knocked the ball out of Montgomery’s hands between Belton and outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux, but it was Thibodeaux that emerged from the pile with the ball in his hands.
