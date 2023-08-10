The Detroit Lions announced four roster moves on Thursday, confirming the signing of quarterback Teddy Bridgewater and the release of offensive lineman Logan Stenberg, while also making it known that running back Justin Jackson was retiring from the NFL and the team was signing running back Benny Snell to take his place on the roster.

The Bridgewater news has been expected since the beginning of the week, and now that the contract details were agreed upon on Wednesday night, this move was anticipated. Bridgewater is not expected to play in the Lions' first preseason game on Friday night against the Giants, but he is expected to join the Lions for next week's training camp practices.

“I see Teddy (participating) next week,” coach Dan Campbell told the media on Tuesday. “He’ll be here, but that’s the plan. He’ll be here, but I don’t see him doing anything until next week.”

Stenberg, who had been repping with the third team, was released to make room for Bridgewater on the roster. This move was expected as he has been inconsistent in camp and had failed to take the next step in his development.

Jackson retiring is a bit of a surprise, as he appeared to have solidified himself a spot on the roster based on his experience and special teams contributions. While Jackson had been repping as RB4 on offense—behind David Montgomery, Jahmyr Gibbs, and Craig Reynolds—he was a primary starter on most special teams units.

That being said, Jackson may have been contemplating retirement this offseason and it could very well explain why he was such a late offseason signing with the team, joining them just days before training camp began.

To replace Jackson’s spot on the roster the Lions signed Snell, who was drafted in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Steelers and had spent the last four seasons in Pittsburgh. Over that time, Snell played in 60 games, starting five, though all of those starts came during his first two seasons. While he was relegated to reserve duties on offense, Snell has been a regular special teams contributor for Pittsburgh, playing almost 1,000 special teams snaps over the last four seasons and contributing in all four phases.