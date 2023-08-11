How to watch Lions vs. Giants: Kickoff time, TV channel, online streaming, radio, more

The Detroit Lions and New York Giants will kick off their respective 2023 preseason schedule on Friday night at 7 p.m. ET.

While both teams likely got the work they needed for their starters during the week of joint practices, there will be plenty to behold at Ford Field. Both of these teams have high expectations for 2023, and oftentimes the thing that separates good teams from great ones is their depth. That depth will be on display all night, as each team tries to figure out how they’ll fill out the bottom of their 53-man roster.

For Lions fans, it will also be a chance to get their first look at some of the young players that will make up the nucleus of this team: Jahmyr Gibbs, Jack Campbell, Sam LaPorta, Brian Branch, and Brodric Martin. There is also a fair share of young talent to look for who haven’t played much healthy football for Detroit, like Jameson Williams, Levi Onwuzurike, Josh Paschal, and James Mitchell.

All-in-all, there will be plenty to watch on Friday night. Here’s how to catch the game live and on replay:

Lions vs. Giants Week 1 preseason

Date: Friday, August 11, 2023

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Ford Field — Detroit, MI

Local TV: FOX 2 (full list of Lions preseason TV affiliates here)

National TV: NFL Network will replay the game at 2 a.m. ET early Saturday morning

Local online streaming: Detroit Lions app or DetroitLions.com for alternate broadcast (more info here)

National online streaming: NFL+

TV announcers: Jason Ross Jr., Devin Gardner, Dannie Rogers

Radio: 97.1 The Ticket (full list of radio affiliates here)

Radio announcers: Dan Miller, Lomas Brown, T.J. Lang