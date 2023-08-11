With Week 1 of joint practices in the books, you could say Detroit Lions training camp is now in full swing. They got two good days of work in against the visiting New York Giants and will cap the week off with their first preseason game of the year at Ford Field.

With the condensing of the preseason schedule, coaches around the league are opting to use joint practices as a way to get their starters meaningful reps, and using the actual exhibition game to get longer looks at backups and roster-hopefuls.

So while it’s likely many starters won’t be dressed for the game, there will still be plenty to watch for as the competition around the Lions’ roster has been dialed up.

Today’s Question of the Day is:

What will you be watching for in Week 1 of the preseason against the New York Giants?

My answer: I want to see who emerges as the favorite to be running back three behind starters David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs. Will be it be Jermar Jefferson? He has certainly shown flashes, and may have the highest ceiling of the backs vying for that RB3 spot.

Or will Craig Reynolds once again work his way onto the roster by being a reliable ball carrier and core special teamer? I know there are more than a few fans out that there would love to see rookie Mohamed Ibrahim go off and work his way into a roster spot.

What about you? What will you be watching for during the preseason game against the Giants? Let us know in the comments by scrolling down to the bottom of the page.