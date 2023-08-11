Detroit Lions vs. New York Giants first half game thread

The Detroit Lions kick off their 2023 (pre)season on Friday night in primetime. The New York Giants are in town and after a week of joint practices, the two teams are ready to face off for “real.”

While both teams are expected to rest a fair amount of starters for the preseason opener, there are still plenty of storylines to follow. If you need any guidance as to what you should be watching for, we’ve got plenty of pregame resources for you, including:

5 Lions players to watch

6 positional battles to watch

2023 comprehensive depth chart

If you’re new to Pride of Detroit this year, this post serves as an open thread for the commenters to provide their own live commentary as the game progresses. So when the game kicks off at 7 p.m. ET, scroll down to the bottom of the page and join the live conversation.

When it’s halftime, be on the lookout for the “second half game thread,” where the conversation will continue for the third quarter and beyond.

We’ve made it to another season, y’all! Go Lions!