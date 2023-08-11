Filed under: Game day threads Detroit Lions vs. New York Giants second half open thread Come join us for the second half of the Detroit Lions preseason matchup with the New York Giants. By Jeremy Reisman@DetroitOnLion Aug 11, 2023, 8:43pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Detroit Lions vs. New York Giants second half open thread Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports The Detroit Lions trail the New York Giants 13-3 at the half. Come hang out in the comment section for the final two quarters. More From Pride Of Detroit 4 winners, 4 losers from Lions’ preseason win over Giants 7 takeaways from the Detroit Lions’ preseason win over the New York Giants Detroit Lions defense shines in preseason win over Giants, 21-16 Detroit Lions vs. New York Giants first half game thread Detroit Lions reportedly giving Kalif Raymond 2-year extension We need YOUR opinion for a new Pride of Detroit project! Loading comments...
