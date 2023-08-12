VIDEO: Detroit Lions surprise Lomas Brown with entry to ‘Pride of the Lions”

During a commercial break of the Detroit Lions’ preseason opener against the New York Giants, the Ford Field announcer asked the audience to turn their attention to the jumbotron for a special announcement. A highlight reel of Lions legend Lomas Brown appeared, as the team announced the seven-time Pro Bowler would be entering the “Pride of the Lions”—the organization’s “Ring of Honor.”

Brown, of course, was at the game as the team’s official radio color commentator, and up in the booth a special moment was happening. Lions team president Rod Wood told him he had a surprise for him, and then the moment unfurled.

A camera crew was on hand to catch it all.

During tonight's broadcast, we surprised Lions Legend Lomas Brown with the news that he'll be inducted to the Pride of the Lions this year!



Congratulations @LomasBrown75! pic.twitter.com/ST40sQK5gR — Detroit Lions (@Lions) August 12, 2023

The video has everything you’d want for a moment like this. We’re locked on Brown’s face as he watches the top moments of his own career on the screen. Then, when he realizes what is happening, he shares strong embraces with Lions radio play-by-play man Dan Miller and the rest of his radio crew.

As if that wasn’t heart-warming enough, Brown turned around to see his family in attendance for the moment.

“I couldn’t speak,” Brown said in a press conference after the game. “I was speechless. It’s an honor to go up there with some of the greats that have played this game. For me to get my name immortalized up there, it’s just unbelievable. So I really appreciate this honor and I’m going to cherish it, I really am.”

The Lions will officially induct Brown into the Pride of the Lions during their Monday night game against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 8’s “homecoming” game.