The Detroit Lions made three roster moves over the last 24 hours, signing rookie cornerback Colby Richardson, waiving cornerback Tae Hayes, and releasing interior offensive lineman Ross Pierschbacher with an injury settlement.

Pierschbacher, who had been one of the Lions' top reserve center options throughout camp, started Detroit’s preseason Game 1 against the Giants, as the team rested veterans Frank Ragnow and Graham Glasgow. Pierschbacher played on just nine offensive snaps before suffering an undisclosed injury and being forced from action. He was replaced by UDFA Brad Cecil for the remainder of the game.

As with several other Lions players who were released with injury settlements earlier in camp, Pierschbacher will be subject to waivers, and if he clears, he will revert back to the Lions and be placed on injured reserve. Depending on the severity of Pierschbacher’s injury, he may stay on injured reserve—like Shane Zylstra—or could be released again with an injury settlement—like Tom Kennedy.

Hayes, who was released following the conclusion of the Lions' preseason game, was claimed off of waivers by the Baltimore Ravens, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Hayes’ vacated spot on the roster will be filled by Richardson, who went undrafted following the 2023 NFL Draft and joined the Panthers as a UDFA. Richardson originally started his career at McNeese State, but following graduation, transferred to LSU in 2022 and started five games for the Tigers.

With two players removed from the roster and only one player signed, the Lions still have an open spot on their 90-man team. It’s worth noting that Detroit did bring in center Jake Lacina, a member of the 2023 All-USFL team, for a workout on Sunday and could be a logical replacement for Pierschbacher.